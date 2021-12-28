Top sailing teams from around the world are to compete in azure waters off the continental United States’ southernmost city Monday through Friday, Jan. 17-21, showcasing colorful sails and avid sportsmanship during The Southernmost Regatta 2022.
The Key West event includes a diverse fleet with 60 registered teams hailing from six countries. Sailors are traditionally drawn to the island to enjoy sailing in January in warm subtropical waters and stiff breezes with fierce competition.
Daily races are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in the 10-race series, and the fleet is to sail two daily courses south of Key West during the five-day regatta. Competitors are to race in Atlantic Ocean waters just off the island’s shore and inside the continental United States’ only living coral barrier reef.
"Key West provides one of the best sailing venues in the country,” said Martin Kullman, regatta chairman. “There is typically great wind and warm waters during the winter months and everyone is ready to go somewhere warm in January.”
Presented by Sailing Inc., the regatta is to include J111 and TP52 class vessels. The Melges 24 is to be the regatta’s largest class, with 25 boats registered.
Open to One Design and Offshore Racing Congress keelboats, this year’s regatta is organized to “maximize sailors’ enjoyment on and off the water by getting back to the basics of what makes Key West great,” Kullman said.
Event headquarters is the Galleon Resort, 617 Front St. Spectators can watch the races from various waterfront venues, mingle with sailors and view sailboats at the Galleon’s marina after each day’s races.