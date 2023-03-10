There is only one unbeaten team remaining in the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League, as Florida Keys Electric suffered its first loss of the season in A-League action and, due to a lack of players, Nile’s Sales and Service was forced to forfeit a game, leaving just Spottswood and Sterling as the only team with an unblemished record.

A-LEAGUE

