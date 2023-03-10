There is only one unbeaten team remaining in the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League, as Florida Keys Electric suffered its first loss of the season in A-League action and, due to a lack of players, Nile’s Sales and Service was forced to forfeit a game, leaving just Spottswood and Sterling as the only team with an unblemished record.
A-LEAGUE
HOWE 8,
FIRE FIGHTERS 7
Battling back from an early four-run deficit, Howe put up one more run than Fire Fighters in the sixth and final frame, with Eva Norwood’s two-run inside-the-park being the difference maker.
Norwood also added a single to the winning effort, while Anastasha Boose helped herself at the plate with a double and triple, and tossed five innings from the circle allowing three runs on six hits and two walks with 10 strikeouts. Callie Griffiths also pitched an inning for Howe, striking out two and giving up two earned, while adding a base hit from the plate. Katelyn Sambrana had a single and Leah Wells had two.
Brianna Brenner kept Fire Fighters in striking distance as she had 10 strikeouts and allowed three earned runs on five hits through five innings of work, while contributing a double at the plate, as did Kaleaya Cervantes, who was 4-for-4 with a double while striking out one in her inning from the mound. Also with hits for Fire Fighters were Jordan Greene, Angelia Banegas, and Gianna Wardlow.
FIRE FIGHTERS 2,
RAMONA’S CONCH CREATION 0
It the pitchers’ duel, the duo of Breanna Brenner and Kaleaya Cervantes were able to combine to go the distance without allowing a single run, as Brenner struck out 10 and allowed just four hits in five innings, while Cervantes had three base runners reach on a hit and two walks but also take Ramona’s of the board for a frame.
That would be just enough, as Fire Fighters had just one hit in the game, which would be the difference as it was a two-run single by Mary Ellen Searcy.
Ramona’s Conch Creation actually out hit the victors, all singles, two by Arianna Garcia, and one each off the bats of Karolina Kukal, Dakota Lettie, and Kai Malagon, but it was not enough to back Ryleigh Harnish on the mound, who struck out 11 and gave up the two runs. Garcia had two shutout innings of work at pitcher, without allowing a baserunner and striking out four.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 7,
FIRE FIGHTERS 6
Despite dropping three runs on the first-place team, Fire Fighters could not sustain as Florida Keys Electric answered with five runs in the second, which proved simply too much to overcome despite a three-run surge to end the game.
Both going three innings from the circle for Florida Keys Electric were Kaleaya Dickerson, who struck out seven and gave up one earned run on four hits and no walks, and Lucy Katz, who struck out four and gave up one earned run on two hits and no walks, while at the plate Katz connected on a home run and double as Dickerson had a single.
The only other hit for FKE was a single by Aaliyah McLeod, as Fire Fighters starting pitcher Breanna Brenner fanned 12 via the K and allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk and also stopped a double at the plate. Cervantes had a triple and single, Gianna Wardlow tripled and singled, and Callie McCain reached with a base knock.
ROTARY 8,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 1
Despite putting on a combined 10 walks, the Gage twins were able to keep Florida Keys Electric from getting any timely hits, or any at all, with Lilee Gage striking out seven and Maicee Gage getting one K during the no-hit performance during the Rotary win.
Maicee Gage also thumped a double in the winning cause, as did Sierra Sterling, Rhyanna Rispoli, as Lilee Gage had a pair of singles, with Charlie Lopez placed a hit.
Lucy Katz struck out nine for Florida Keys Electric.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECRTIC 7,
RAMONA’S 6
In a game that was tied twice and had four different lead changes, Florida Keys Electric would put two runs up in its final at-bat, which proved a run too much for Ramona’s to overcome.
During the slugfest, with the team combining for 13 hits, Florida Keys Electric has seven of those, one being a home run by Vivian Lepowski as she finished with two hits. Aaliyah McLeod tripled, twice, Chloe Kongos has a three-base hit and base hit, while Lucy Katz double to help herself earn the win on the mound after surrendering two earned runs on four hits and no walks with five punch outs. McLeod followed, going 1 2/3 innings with giving up an earned run, just two hits and a walk with four Ks.
With 10 strike out for Ramona’s Conch Creations was Ryleigh Harnish, as she has two earned runs scored off her on six hits and two walks in four innings in the circle, and she also put a double toward her cause. Aaliyah Arencibia blasted a triple, Savannah Shea had a pair of singles, and with on base hit each were Dakota Lettie and Arianna Garcia.
HOWE ORTHODONTICS 15,
ROTARY 0
The bats were hot for Howe, collecting nine hits as a team, which led to a 12-run first inning in the game that lasted only three innings. Anatasha Boose, who also led the winning cause on the mound with three strike out and one hit in 1 2/3 shutout innings of work, was 4-for-4 at the dish one of those hits a double, Kaylee Williams homered, Eve Norwood doubled, Caroline Aviles and Nieini Manresa both singled and with a triple was Callie Griffiths, who also hurled 1 1/3 shutout innings from the rubber with a walk and strike out.
Rotary’s lone hit was a single by Maicee Gage, with Lilee Gage striking out seven in a relief pitching appearance.
B-LEAGUE
SPOTTSWOOD AND STERLING 10,
FIRST STATE BANK 1
It was another dominate performance for Sierra Sterling on the mound as she once again did not allow a hit through two innings, striking out seven, and then added one of her team’s two hits, Arianna Blanco with the other, in the game for the win.
First State’s Alice Garcia and Evelyn Lomsdale both had a strike out from the circle, while the hit for the bankers came from Olivia Blass.
SPOTTSWOOD AND STERLING 10, PREFERRED PROPERTIES 1
The duo of Sierra Sterling, who had eight strikeouts and a walk in two innings, and Harper Francis, who struck out three and walked two in her inning of work, did not give up a hit for the no-doubt victory.
Spottswood and Sterling scored all its runs via the free pass, while the Preferred Properties run was scored by Mia Perez after she got on with a walk.
PREFERRED PROPERTIES 11,
KEYS FEDERAL CREDIT UNION 10
Taking a two run lead into the final frame, Florida Keys Credit Union could not hold on for the win as Preferred Properties scored three in its final at-bat and then did not allow a run in the bottom of the inning to seal the deal.
As a team, Preferred Properties had five hits, a tripe by Emily Davila and singles from Mia Perez, Dylan Fager, Katherine Rouge and Lina Lopez, who also earned the win as did not give up an earned run, put on just one with a walk and struck out three during her innings pitching. Davila also had four strikeouts in two innings.
With the hit for Florida Keys Credit Union was Josea Means. On the mound, Ava Wirth had two strikeouts and Ryli Malone one.
FLORIDA KEYS CREDIT UNION 9,
FIRST STATE BANK 1
Holding the First State bats at bay for Florida Keys Credit Union was Ava Wirth as she did not allow a run and run one hit with no walks in two innings of work, while Ryli Malone came in for the final inning and struck out two to close out the victory.
Wirth also helped herself at the plate with one of her team’s two hits, Lailani Barnes lacing the other, but First State’s Alice Garcia had her best performance of the season not allowing an earned run in two complete innings, giving up a hit, five walks with four strikeouts. Kassandra Perdigon also had two strikeouts in her inning in the circle and also had First State’s only hit.