When the original Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex officially opened in 1962, there were three fields each with block walls and old wooden stands used by the Key West Little Conch Baseball League.
Through the years, the fields saw improvement, but none like the one in 1995, when the old complex was totally razed to make way for the four-field facility that still stands today.
At the end of last season, behind the guidance of Randy Sterling, Key West Parks Director, major renovations took place with new turf diamonds, new fences and a lot of new paint to make it a state-of-the-art facility.
The highly-anticipated season finally opened on Saturday, Feb. 25.
Appropriately, Sterling threw out the first pitch. After that, it was play ball!
There were a lot of very good performances — pitching and hitting — during the first week in the new facility, but none better than a perfect game thrown by Jacob Rodriguez — no runs, no hits, no walks, no errors with 10 K — for Barrows Law in 10-and-Under action.
14-AND-UNDER
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 22,
PAPA TONY’S 9
FKE scored in every inning, ripping four Papa Tony’s pitchers for 18 hits, and the electricians took advantage of three errors.
Xavier Perez doubled three times to plate five runs, Cruz Holmes nailed a two-base hit and three base hits for two RBI, Kade Maltz drove in four runs on four hits, Erick Fiallo was 4-for-4 with three RBI, Shay Boa doubled and singled as Kristian Masters singled home a run.
Holmes started on the hill, allowed three runs on four hits and three walks over two and Calvin Mercer finished the job with six runs via four hits.
Papa Tony’s Jack Niles was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, Alfredo Flores nailed a pair of hits to drive in three runs, Reef Guyet singled home a run and with a base hit was Auggy Davila and Jakobe Williamson.
SLOPPY JOE’S 2,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 0
The season-opener was a pitching duel between Sloppy Joe’s starter Kristian Kearins with 11 strikeouts, no hits and just two walks and Conch-Rete Pumping’s Darreld Treminio went the distance with 10 strikeouts, no walks but one big mistake — a two-run shot out of Pedro Aguilar Field by Roman Garcia.
Garcia also doubled, and Christian Druckemiller added a base hit.
In two innings of relief, Trent Thomas allowed a base hit by Sloppy’s Nick Besson and fanned four.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 13,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 3
The game was tied at 3 after three, but FKE put a spark in their bats for eight runs in the bottom of four and added a little insurance in the sixth.
FKE leadoff batter Kade Maltz went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI, Cruz Holmes went 3-for-3, Xavier Perez slugged a two-run single and with a base hit were Erick Fiallo and Kristian Masters.
Shay Boa pitched the first four for FKE, gave up three runs on six hits, fanned five and Maltz allowed one hit while striking out four over the final two frames.
The pumpers’ Darreld Treminio went 3-for-3 highlighted by a triple and two RBI, Nick Besson doubled and singled, Jason Stubblefield doubled home a run as Mason Titensor added a base hit.
On the mound, Jake Rodriguez allowed three runs on five hits with four Ks over the first three innings.
SLOPPY JOE’S 12,
PAPA TONY’S 2
Nelson Ong went yard and singled twice, Christian Druckemiller thumped a three-run triple, Baylin Rodger singled home a pair of runs and Roman Garcia and Trent Thomas each had a base hit.
Rodger hurled the first two frames, allowed two runs, fanned seven, while Thomas was perfect over the final two in relief with four strikeouts.
For Papa Tony’s, Beau Bender and Jakobe Williamson each singled home a runner, as Jack Niles and Alfredo Flores each had a base knock.
Niles allowed eight runs on four hits over the first 3.1 innings with six strikeouts.
12-AND-UNDER
DANGER CHARTERS 12,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 2
The number 3 was lucky for Danger Charters scoring three in the first, second, fourth and fifth innings.
Niko Prokurat went 3-for-3 with three RBI, Nicholas Talpasz doubled and singled, Haven Andrade nailed a two-run single, Sawyer Hill and Hunter Hill each cracked an RBI single and with a base hit was James Barber and Brian Ledbetter.
Prokurat went the distance for Danger, gave up six hits, no walks and fanned nine.
The bankers’ James Carey doubled home a run, Christopher Cabrera nailed a two-base hit and base hit, Hudson Balbuena had an RBI single as Kaden Savedra and Donald Kirkpatrick both singled.
ISLAND DOGS 11,
DOC GUZMAN DENTAL 9
Island Dogs took a seven-run advantage in the third, but had to stop the dentists from filling in the gaps with a five-run fifth.
Leo Thibault went yard, doubled twice to plate four runs, Reef Rella singled twice, Joshua Johnson singled home two runs and with a base hit was Jayce Fernandez, Chay Blanco and Jackson Tonelli.
Thibault started on the hill, struck out six and gave up a run and hit.
Doc Guzman’s Kaine Dickerson put a pair out of Peter Dopp Field and doubled for five RBI, and Tyrone Cervantes drilled a two-run double.
DANGERS CHARTERS 10,
TOPPINO & SONS 4
Nicholas Talpasz doubled twice and singled for three RBI to lead Dangers Charters at the plate. Sawyer Hill, James Barber, Bryan Ledbetter and Gregory White each slugged an RBI single and with a base hit was Haven Andrade.
Hill started on the hill, allowed three runs on three hits as Talpasz mopped the final four with eight strikeouts and one run.
Toppino’s Mason Waldner went yard and doubled and with a base hit was Calvin Lee and Abel Smith.
DOC GUZMAN DENTAL 10,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 7
Tyrone Cervantes homered and singled twice and Kaine Dickerson hit a two-run shot to power up Doc Guzman’s crew. Xavian Salcedo doubled and singled, as Cooper Miller and Tyler Brickhouse both smacked a base hit.
On the mound, Cervantes allowed six runs on six hits with six strikeouts. Over the final five, Cayden Gonzalez fanned five, gave up a hit and a run.
For First Horizon, Alexander Wickers drove in two runs on a trio of hits, James Carey doubled and singled, Kaden Savedra hit a run-scoring double as Julian Tubeville singled home a runner.
Carey struck out seven and Wickers sat five on Ks.
10-AND-UNDER
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 9,
BARROWS LAW 5
Armands Berzins doubled and singled for three RBI, Landon Caraballo slugged a two-run double as Nico Griffiths and Ryder Smith each singled and Khai Mellies thumped a three-bagger.
In three innings of relief, Caraballo allowed a hit, three walks for no runs and struck out six.
For Barrows Law, Jaiden Lopez tripled and singled for two RBI and Jacob Rodriguez cracked a run-scoring single.
Over the first three on the hill, Lopez fanned five.
SUNSET WATERSPORTS 14,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 3
Bradley Buigas thumped a pair of three-base hits to plate five runs, Charles Spottswood hit a three-run triple and with a base hit were Miles Murphy, Easton Fryar, Armani Jackson and Edwin Parada.
Starter Jackson allowed a run on two walks with three Ks and over the final two frames, Murphy struck out five, allowed one hit and no runs.
Campbell Tabb singled home a run and Justin Druckemiller added a base hit for Key West Hospitality Inn. Tabb struck out seven over the final four frames.
KEY PLAZE CREPERIE 9, HY-TECH 1
Armands Berzins went 3-for-4 with three RBI, Roman Lepowski tripled and singled, Landon Caraballo singled home a pair of runs and Nico Griffiths had an RBI hit.
Lepowski pitched a gem, with 10 strikeouts, allowed two hits and three walks for the lone run.
Jax Mendez singled home a run and Reggie Peterson added a base hit for Hy-Tech.
BARROWS LAW 10, SUNSET WATERSPORTS 0
Along with his perfect game, Jacob Rodriguez smacked a two-run triple. Jaiden Lopez thumped a three-bagger, Landon White doubled home a run and Christian Barrows nailed an RBI single.
Rodriguez struck out 10 in the early-season gem and did not allow a hit, run, walk or an error.
For Sunset Watersports, Armani Jackson fanned five over 2.2 innings in middle relief.