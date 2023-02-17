It was a busy opening week of the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League season for Florida Keys Electric as they played half of the A League games, but still were able to come out victorious in all three to take a game and a half lead in the standings already as Fire Fighters, Howe Orthodontist and Arnold’s Towing all split a pair in action at Rosa E. Hernandez Field.

The B League also played a trio of games during the first week, while the C League took to the field on its first Friday night of play and on Saturday the T-ballers showed off for the fans.

