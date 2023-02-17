It was a busy opening week of the Key West Girls Recreational Fastpitch Softball League season for Florida Keys Electric as they played half of the A League games, but still were able to come out victorious in all three to take a game and a half lead in the standings already as Fire Fighters, Howe Orthodontist and Arnold’s Towing all split a pair in action at Rosa E. Hernandez Field.
The B League also played a trio of games during the first week, while the C League took to the field on its first Friday night of play and on Saturday the T-ballers showed off for the fans.
A LEAGUE
Florida Keys Electric 8, Ramona’s 2
Ramona’s scored both of its runs in the top of the first inning on triples by Arianna Garcia and Ryleigh Harnish, followed by a RBI single from Aliyah Arencibia, but from could only muster up two more the rest of the way by Analy Rivero and Garcia also roped a double.
Florida Keys Electric would take the lead in the bottom of the first frame and never relinquished it from there, as Kaleaya Dickerson did not allow another run surrendering just the two on four hits and a walk, with six strike outs in five innings of work. Lucy Katz tossed one scoreless inning, striking out three and giving up just one hit.
That would be more than enough for the FKE bats, as for good cause Katz hammered a two-run home run to left field, Dickerson doubled in a run, while with singles were Aaliyah McLeod, Chloe Kongos, and Trinity Andrade.
Harnish and Garcia both struck out five a piece for Ramona’s.
Fire Fighters 10,
Rotary 8
Despite being outhit in the game, Fire Fighters used 16 total walks to open an eight-run lead after the top of the first, which proved simply too much for Rotary to overcome.
Rotary struck back for two in the first, on a single by Lilee Gage, and six in the second, powered by a two-run double from Maicee Gage and RBI single by Jalynn Barreto, but still trailed by a run after two complete. Maicee Gage has two hits in total and three strike outs pitching, while Lilee Gage had five Ks.
Fire Fighters used its only hit from Alyssia McCain to score an insurance run in the third and final frame, as Brianna Brenner did not allowed two unearned runs on three hits and a walk with seven strike outs in three innings on the mound.
Arnold’s Towing 6,
Howe Orthodontist 5
Held scoreless through the first four inning, Howe Orthodontist attempted a comeback rally with five runs in the fifth, but Arnold’s had already built up a six-run advantage, leaving the towers with a one-run victory.
It would not be until the second before Arnold’s crossed home for the first time, after Mary Alice Davila singled, and then added two more in the third on an error after Charlie Bracher reached with a single. In the top of the fifth, Arnold’s scored three very needed insurance runs with Mia Waldner sending the first home on a bunt single, a live drive left by Bracher scoring the second followed by a single to left by Addison Means.
To open the bottom of the fifth, Jilany Rodriguez singled, Anastasha Boose ripped a one-out triple, and Kaylee Williams connected on a two-run single, but Howe could never find a way to score the game-tying run.
Earning the win on the mound for Arnold’s was Means, who battled through four innings to strike out eight, while Boose struck out 12 for Howe.
Florida Keys Electric 7, Fire Fighters 2
In a pitchers’ dual, during which both FKE’s starter Kaleaya Dickerson and Fire Fighters’ starters had 11 strikeouts apiece, it would be the Florida Keys Electric batters who picked up three runs in the second and third innings to break open the game.
Both starting pitchers would also pick up run-scoring singles, Brenner sending home two in the fourth, one of two hits in the game for Fire Fighters as Gianna Wardlow also singled, while Dickerson had her single amid the six-run outburst between the second and third for Florida Keys Electric. Lucy Katz doubled and singled, Aliyah McLeod collected three RBI on a triple and single, as Chloe Kongos also doubled.
Dickerson did not allow a run in four and one-third innings, giving up one hit and one walk, while Katz had surrendered the two runs, one earned, on a hit and walk with two strike outs.
Brenner went five frames but was hit six times and walked two for four runs, three earned.
Florida Keys Electric 17, Arnold’s Towing 0
The bats were hot for Florida Keys Electric as they racked up 11 hits, four off the bat of Lucy Katz, who doubled and tripled twice. Aaliyah McLeod connected on a home run as well as a triple for five RBI, Chloe Kongos roped a pair of triples, Kaleaya Dickerson had a triple as part of her two hits, while Vivienne Lepowski reached with a base hit.
Arnold’s lone base hit was from Charlie Bracher, as Dickerson struck out five and did not allow a run in four innings of from for Florida Keys Electric. Katz sat down all three of her out via a strike out in her lone frame, walking one. Addison Means did have eight strike out in four and two-thirds innings on the mound for Arnold’s.
Howe Orthodontist 7, Rotary 5
Rotary’s Miacee Gage opened the game with a triple and scored on a throwing error, but Howe responded with seven unanswered runs in its next two at-bats, two in the bottom of the first on a throwing error after a pair of walks, while touching home five times in the second with just one hit which was a two-run double from Kaylee Williams.
Rotary attempted to rally as Rhyanna Rispoli tripled to score one and crossed home herself in the third, then Maya Miller tripled to start the fourth and scored on Jalynn Barretto‘s single, and Maicee Gage scored in the fifth when her sister Lilee Gage grounded out, still they were left two runs shy of completing the comeback.
In the losing cause, Lilee Gage had 10 Ks, with Anastasha Boose getting the win striking out six and giving up five runs on rive hits and two walks in four and one-third frames.
B LEAGUE
Spottswood & Sterling 10,
First State Bank 2
Tossing a no-hitter in the season-opener, Sierra Sterling racked up nine strikeouts in two innings, with just two walks, as First State scored a pair in the first inning.
The only hit in the game was a bases-clearing shot to center field by Francis Harper.
Keys Federal Credit Union 12,
First State Bank 11
Three hits for First State Bank was not enough to pick up a win as Keys Federal Union use 15 walks to score the victory without a base knock.
Ava Wirth garnered the win for Keys Federal striking out five, while First State’s Alice Garcia struck out four and had a pair of singles at the plate. Aleena Brown also singled for First State.