Summertime is my favorite time for living and fishing in the Florida Keys. There’s less traffic on the roads, and the fishing can be amazing. What more could I hope for? I wait all year for this, and I’m happy to say, it’s here!
Last month, after struggling to put fish in the box, I landed one of the biggest mahi mahi I have caught in the last five to 10 years. Woo hoo! And just like that, the fishing lit up. Multiple catches of mahi and tuna are common again. I can tell when the fishing has fired up because I suddenly realize I haven’t anchored up and fished for yellowtails in a while.
My buddy Dan and I loaded his boat with fishing equipment and headed out for open water recently. We were looking forward to catching some blackfin tuna and mahi mahi. Usually, if we are targeting tuna, we go directly to the Marathon Hump, but with the Gulf Stream 50 miles or more from the lighthouse, we decided to fish closer to the reef searching for straggling mahis in shallower water. Of course, we would also be keeping a close eye out for any wahoos that might be in the area.
We headed to the deep edge of the reef in front of Vaca Cut and trolled from Coco Plum to Sombrero Reef. We stayed in 125 to 250 feet of water, then made another pass in 250 to 450. We were a little disappointed that nothing happened. We wondered what we might be doing wrong, or what we could be doing different.
Dan and I have many things in common, the most obvious is that we both love to target big fish in deep water. Every time we ask each other, “should we go deeper or shallower?” we always decide on deeper. It’s been this way for the 15 years we have been fishing the Florida Keys together. Earlier, a friend had told me he caught some nice blackfins not too far off the reef. But since that hadn’t worked for us, our plan became: 1) Run out to the 700-foot-deep area and troll along weedlines or big patches of tightly woven weeds. 2) On the way home, troll the 350-foot area again, and take a second shot at the blackfins we had heard about.
We struggled through scattered weeds, constantly reeling in lines tangled with seaweed and clearing them. Every now and then, we’d see birds, including frigate birds, cartwheeling near the surface of the ocean. Sure enough, we were able to boat half-a-dozen good-sized mahi. Strangely enough, we were never able to raise a school of mahi mahi by keeping a hooked fish in the water and tossing chunks of cut bait all around the boat. This is something we have done many times and usually boat three or more fish before going back on the troll.
It was getting to be time to head home. We found a huge area with no weeds and trolled for an hour, sipping on cold drinks, and making casual conversation. It was a welcome change from pulling heavy loads of weeds in skin-scorching summer sun and heat. There comes a time during most fishing trips that the sounds and motions of a trolling boat lull anglers into a semi-conscious state of being. We were startled by the distant sounds of frantic birds.
We looked dead ahead and there they were, five or six birds were cartwheeling on the surface of the water. They were moving rather fast, so we picked up a little speed. As we approached the birds, more and more birds joined them. By the time we reached the birds, there were 40 to 50 birds, including four or five frigates.
They covered an area larger than a football field. Different packs of birds broke off from the others and flew quickly to another part of the school of fish they were following. We could see fish breaking the surface close to the most frantic birds. On several occasions 6 to 10 birds would break from the flock and in a few cases fly directly over the boat only to swirl into action a short distance away. We trolled into the middle of the action. More birds arrived. We dropped our tuna-feather lures a little further back from the boat. The snarling outboard motors and the yacking of the birds set the scene. We were in seas that had been developing all afternoon and were now a steady stream of white-capped waves.
Pow. Pow. Zing! Two reels came to life and screeched as line evaporated into the melee. Dan hit the autopilot button and slowed the boat to fish-fighting speed. We both pulled a reel from a rod holder and took a position in the corners of the back of the boat. We began lifting the rod tip and reeling down to pick up some fishing line. These were not monster tunas, but they were not small footballs either. We pulled the two fish into the boat and prepped them to go into the ice-filled fish box.
The flock of birds had broken up and moved away in all directions. Just as quickly as we saw them develop into one tight flock, they had dispersed and moved on. We agreed we both had all the fish we wanted, decided to call it a day, cleaned up the cockpit and headed home.
We cleaned the boat, filleted the fish, and rinsed the rods and reels.
It was another great Florida Keys fishing trip and we both agreed life is good in the Florida Keys; life is very good in the Florida Keys.
C.J. Geotis is a life-long fisherman who followed his dream more than 20 years ago to live in the Florida Keys. His books, “Florida Keys Fish Stories,” and “Double-Edged Sword” are available at Amazon.com. He lives in Marathon with his wife, Loretta, and her Coca-Cola collection. His email is fishstoriescj@comcast.net.