Columnist C.J. Geotis and Dan Connell had a great day on the water, with lots of mahi mahi and blackfin tuna to show for the effort.

 Photo provided by C.J. Geotis

Summertime is my favorite time for living and fishing in the Florida Keys. There’s less traffic on the roads, and the fishing can be amazing. What more could I hope for? I wait all year for this, and I’m happy to say, it’s here!

Last month, after struggling to put fish in the box, I landed one of the biggest mahi mahi I have caught in the last five to 10 years. Woo hoo! And just like that, the fishing lit up. Multiple catches of mahi and tuna are common again. I can tell when the fishing has fired up because I suddenly realize I haven’t anchored up and fished for yellowtails in a while.