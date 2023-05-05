With just two weeks left in Key West Little Conch Baseball, one age group is set, but anything can and often happens as the season ebbs.
In the 12-and-Under division, Danger Charters (17-2) has four games left on the schedule, with second-place Toppino’s (9-9) too far behind to make a run.
But there are plenty of games remaining to pull off a run to the top in two age groups.
Sloppy Joe’s (16-2) shut out Florida Keys Electric (13-4) on Wednesday, May 3, in the 14-and-Under division, but FKE still has seven games left to play and two are against Sloppy’s, so there is a slight possibility they could end up in a tie.
At David McCurdy Field, Barrows Law (13-5) still has five games left, two against second-place Hy-Tech (11-7) in the 10-and-Under division, making things exciting as the teams head down the stretch at the Clayton Sterling Baseball Complex.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 11,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 1
FKE hurler Calvin Mercer pitched a three-hitter over five frames and had plenty of offensive help as James Koester thumped a three-base hit and base hit to plate two runs, Kade Maltz (two RBI) and Xavier Perez each doubled and singled, Roger Barralaga doubled home a pair of runs and Kristian Masters tripled.
Darreld Treminio went yard and singled as Alex Sarazin added a base hit for Conch-Rete Pumping.
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 12,
PAPA TONY’S 8
The game was tied at seven in the bottom of the fifth when Roger Barralaga singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run to start the FKE rally.
Cruz Holmes homered and singled for two RBI, Xavier Perez sent two home via a two-base hit and base hit, Calvin Mercer, Bolden Walther and Roger Barralaga (two RBI) singled two times apiece, Stone Turbeville doubled home two runs, Kristian Masters and James Koester each doubled and with a base hit was Kade Maltz and Erick Fiallo.
Koester pitched the final five in relief, gave up a run and fanned five.
Papa Tony’s Beau Bender homered and doubled for two RBI, Jack Niles drove in three runs on a pair of two-baggers, Auggy Davila went 3-for-4, Alfredo Flores singled twice, Josiah Gonzales doubled and Brody Catena singled.
SLOPPY JOE’S 16,
CONCH-RETE PUMPING 2
Baylin Rodger struck out seven with one walk over five on the hill and helped his cause with a run-scoring double.
The big stick was Nelson Ong with a pair of home runs to plate four runners, Trent Thomas went 4-for-4 with four RBI, Roman Garcia doubled home two with bases loaded and singled home a run, Josh Johnson and Chace Gaertner singled two times each, Kristian Kearins stroked a pitch to deep right for a standup triple as Christian Druckemiller and Kelly Casper both singled.
Conch-Rete Pumping’s Nathan Radziejewski and Mason Titensor both doubled, and Jason Stubblefield and Carter Wirth added one hit each.
SLOPPY JOE’S 5,
FLORIDA KEYS ELECTRIC 0
Trent Thomas and Nelson Ong teamed up to shut out FKE as Thomas gave up three hits, a walk and fanned three over five and Ong allowed a walk with one K.
Thomas doubled and singled twice for three RBI, Ong ripped a two-bagger and base hit. With a base hit were Elias Hernandez, Kristian Kearins, Christian Druckemiller and Roman Garcia.
For FKE, Kade Maltz drilled a double and Xavier Perez and Bolden Walther added one hit apiece.
12-AND-UNDER
DANGER CHARTERS 5,
TOPPINO’S 1
Haven Andrade and Sawyer Hill both put a pitch out of Peter Dopp Field as Andrade doubled for two RBI and Hill added a base hit. Nicholas Talpasz and Niko Prokurat each singled home a run, as James Barber and Gregory White roped a base hit.
Talpasz scattered six hits, no walks with the lone run and nine Ks.
Toppino’s Calvin Lee doubled and singled, Abel Smith nailed two base hits, Mason Waldner had an RBI single and with a base hit was Luis Hernandez.
In the final inning of relief, Waldner walked one, allowed a hit and struck out two.
HECTOR GUZMAN DENTAL 6,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 3
Kaine Dickerson plated three runs on a pair of doubles, and Tyrone Cervantes singled twice to lead Doc Guzman to victory. Cooper Miller slugged a two-run single and Xavian Salcedo singled home a runner.
Cervantes pitched a six-inning gem, with two hits, a walk and sat 12 on strikeouts.
First Horizon’s Kaden Savedra went yard and singled for two RBI to prevent the no-no for Cervantes.
James Carey yielded five runs over two and Alexander Wickers slowed the dentists to just a run with two Ks the final three.
DANGER CHARTERS 9,
HECTOR GUZMAN DENTAL 4
A three-inning first propelled Danger Charters to victory. Bryan Ledbetter doubled and singled and Niko Prokurat singled home a pair for Danger Charters as they took advantage of 11 walks by a committee of five pitchers.
Doc Guzman’s Tyler Brickhouse went yard and doubled for four RBI, Kaine Dickerson singled twice as Billy Norwood added a base knock.
TOPPINO’S 12,
ISLAND DOGS 2
It was close until Toppino’s excavated seven in the fourth to end the game. Toppino’s had three put the ball out of the park as Luis Hernandez (two RBI), Calvin Lee (three RBI) and Sam Boa each homered and Kellen Lockwood singled home a run.
Boa hurled a one-hitter, walked two and fanned 10.
Island Dogs’ Leo Thibault broke up the no-hit bid with a two-run double.
DANGER CHARTERS 11,
FIRST HORIZON BANK 10
The game was tied at 10-each with Danger Charters batting in the bottom of the sixth. Ryder Almeda hit walk-off fielder’s choice to end the game.
Niko Prokurat went yard, doubled and singled to plate six runs for Danger Charters. Bryan Ledbetter drove in two runs on two hits as Nicholas Talpasz and Sawyer Hill added one hit each. Over the first five frames, Talpasz struck out nine.
The bankers’ James Carey homered and singled twice for four RBI, Alexander Wickers doubled twice as Brice Barth and Hudson Balbuena slugged one single each.
10-AND-UNDER
HY-TECH 11,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 4
Hy-Tech leadoff batter Jimmy McCain went 4-for-4 highlighted by a grand slam home run with five RBI. Kristopher Barroso and Michael Leser both singled as Hy-Tech took advantage of 13 bases on balls.
On the mound, McCain allowed a run, fanned eight and Jax Mendez struck out two over the last inning in relief.
KP Creperie’s Roman Lepowski thumped a three-base hit and base hit, Nico Griffiths nailed a pair of base hits, Landon Caraballo tripled and Ryder Smith added a base knock.
Lepowksi and Smith teamed up to strike out 11.
BARROWS LAW 11,
SUNSET WATERSPORTS 1
Jaiden Lopez crushed three doubles to plate four runs, Luke Barroso drilled a two-base hit and two base hits for three RBI, Jacob Rodriguez tripled and singled to plate a run, Christian Barrows doubled and singled and with a pair of base hit was Josalby Perdigon.
Rodriguez went the distance, struck out eight with three hits and three walks.
Barrett Nelson singled two times and Armani Jackson singled for Sunset Watersports.
HY-TECH 11,
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 0
Jimmy McCain and Colin Jordan teamed up to throw a one-hit shutout as McCain gave up a single to Campbell Tab with two walks and five Ks and Jordan was near-perfect with a walk and struck out three.
BARROWS LAW 11,
KEY PLAZA CREPERIE 6
Barrows broke open a one-run game in the top of four with four runs. Christian Barrows drove in two runs on two hits, Jaiden Lopez singled twice, Jacob Rodriguez stroked a three-run double, Luke Barroso singled home two as Gavin Teal and Landon White both singled.
Over three on the mound, Rodriguez struck out four.
Landon Caraballo doubled, Armands Berzins singled home a pair and Roman Lepowski and Brian Gutierrez each singled.
Caraballo fanned six over two-plus innings.
KEY WEST HOSPITALITY INN 7,
SUNSET WATERSPORTS 4
Jaecob Diegue went 4-for-4 with four RBI to lead the innkeepers at the plate. Jackson Groll doubled home a run and Tyler Occhiato, Campbell Tabb and Justin Druckemiller hammered one hit each.
Druckemiller went the distance on the hill, walked five, gave up nine hits and fanned eight for the win.
Sunset’s Beau Brenner doubled and singled twice, Bradley Buigas thumped a three-base hit and a base hit, Barrett Nelson slugged two hits, Miles Murphy had a two-run single and Armani Jackson added a base knock.
Jackson shut down KW Hospitality Inn for four innings of mid-relief with four Ks.