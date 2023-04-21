White team’s Beyza Atilla (No. 62) and Lili-Victoria McBain (No. 89) for the Red squad collide going for a ground ball as Ava Rodriguez (No. 74) was there to make the catch in girls 13-15 age group action.
All eyes were on the ball just above the stick of Red team’s Maren Shepard (No. 15), who was about to make a catch.
Photos by RON COOKE/SCORE
, Red team’s Mavis Bishop (No. 58) got off a pass to a teammate in front of the Red team’s cage.
Red team’s Grace Holtkamp (No. 92) got possession of the ball from the White team’s Coral Bellingham (No. 25).
White team’s Nora O’Hearn (No. 38) weaved her way past a pair of Red team defenders to attack the opposing goal in girls 13-15 play.
Mason Cabrera (No. 34) and Tristan Acevedo (No. 24) double up on Cobb Hudson (No. 31).
Oliver Louchheim tried to clear the ball from the net of Kai Mularz in boys U8 play.
There are only two weekends left in the Key West Youth Lacrosse League season, the last games will be Saturday, April 29, as already the boys 13/15 team has finished their season, while this weekend the boys 10/12 squads will be traveling to Islamorada.
This past Saturday, April 15, at George Mira Field, in the girls 13/15 action, it was the Red squad that earned a 9-1 victory against the White team. Ashlyn Picco netted four goal and scooped four ground balls in the win, 10-year-old Bella Ortega burried three shots and had a pair of ground balls, with two goals and four ground balls for Red was Ava Rodriguez, Nora O’Hearn contributed four ground balls, while Morgan Koskinen grabbed two ground balls and an interception.
The lone goal for White was shot by Teagan Shea, who also had three ground balls, Grace Holtkamp was there for five ground balls and an interception, Olivia Snall and Celeste Loy both snatch three ground balls and with an interception was Kaia Bell.
Also in the turf of the Clayton Sterling Complex was the 7/9 Boys, with the White team topping the Gray, 3-0. Two of the goals were scored by Ollie Louchhiem, who also had five assists and won a faceoff, with Mason Cabrera netting two other goals. Kai Mularz tallied four ground balls, two faceoff wins and an assist, and Tristian Acevedo had a ground ball and assist.
For the Gray, Miles Santelli, who also won a faceoff, and Cody Hawks led the way with three ground balls apiece, Oliver Lee had a faceoff win and picked up a ground ball, while Grayson Russek had a ground ball.