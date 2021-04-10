Rylan Chappa
Marathon, Junior,
101 pounds
Notes: “When Rylan is on a team, she’s the type of player who makes other players want to join, and she’s so athletic I think she can do any sport well. After a full year of working on her form put her over the top this year, and also dropping a weight class helped her finish sixth in the state this year.”
— Mar. coach Jesse Schubert
Ali Brabenec
Marathon, Sophomore, 101 pounds
Notes: “Ali has never done weightlifting before, so for her to push it all the way to states was pretty awesome. She’s already been talking about getting back into the weight room, so she’s really pumped about going back and medaling this time around. I’m thrilled for her and I’m looking forward to her future.”
— Mar. coach Jesse Schubert
Annavera Peixoto
Coral Shores, Junior,
101 pounds
Notes: “I knew Anna from CrossFit, but this is her first year weightlifting. She’s a very strong athlete and can do much more than she put out this year. She’s also very encouraging to her teammates”
— CS coach Erin Hamilton
Valerie Thene
Key West, Sophomore,
110 pounds
Notes: “Val was our most-improved lifter this year. She chose weightlifting over basketball this year and has even surprised herself with how much she is lifting. Her technique is so good and is the reason she has improved so much and she just does not give up. She was always one of the last to leave practice every day and has just been phenomenal.”
— KW coach Stacey Pilari
Alison Woltanski
Coral Shores, Senior, 119 pounds
Notes: “Ali started weightlifting last year, she didn’t know any lifts and never imagined being as strong as she was this year. She surpassed all her dreams and ambitions and I’m very proud of her. She was one of our co-captains and was the heart of the team.”
— CS coach Erin Hamilton
Clare Merryman
Marathon, Junior,
119 pounds
Notes: “Clare was just five pounds away from going to states, so for being her first year I was impressed with her and her work ethic. I tried so hard to get her on the team last year, but now that’s she’s a part of it I’ve got big plans for her next year.”
— Mar. coach Jesse Schubert
Ocean Leto
Key West, Senior,
129 pounds
Notes: “Ocean is probably the most disciplined and dedicated athlete I have ever worked with. She takes this very seriously and beats herself up if she can’t do it, and never gives up even if she’s hurt. She pushes herself beyond any expectation I can ever put on her and even when she’s beyond what she can do, she gives more. It’s been incredible to see how much she’s improved, but for her, it’s never enough.”
— KW coach Stacey Pilari
Kaylee Stoky
Coral Shores, Senior, 154 pounds
Notes: “It was Kaylee’s first year, but since she was doing CrossFit when we encouraged her to join, she naturally was able to make the adjustments. She’s very coachable and very strong, she also has a work ethic and drive that is not taught and is just innate in her.”
— CS coach Erin Hamilton
Emily Suarez
Marathon, Junior,
183 pounds
Notes: “Emily has been on the team for three years now, but had a breakthrough year this year and placed fifth at regionals. I was so happy to see her succeed after all her work and it should do her good going into her senior year. She’s just a hard worker and just tries to get better every day and is willing to listen to get there.”
— Mar. coach Jesse Schubert
Chloe Knowles
Key West, Junior,
183 pounds
Notes: “Chloe is so strong, she is putting on muscle so fast, and being muscle weights more than fat I assumed she would gain a bit of weight this year so I tried to get her in the right weight class. It didn’t work, which was tough, even though she was a bit too light, she would have still been able to make it to states in that class. We are going to train her as more of a powerlifter in the offseason. She’s a fighter and is there for every practice and meet, which made for a great captain.”
— KW coach Stacey Pilari
Amber Stevens
Coral Shores, Senior, 199 pounds
Notes: “Amber lost more than 30 pounds this season, through healthy nutrition, because she knew there was too big of a gap for her in the unlimited division and she made it down to the next weight class. That allowed her to win the district championship, finish second in regionals, and have our best finish of the year with ninth at states.”
— CS coach Erin Hamilton
Breanna Allen
Key West, Junior, Unlimited
Notes: “Breanna is a lot stronger than she thinks and if I can build her confidence and find the beast mode there’s no telling what she can do. She’s always smiling, but at times I want her to push a bit more because she lifts more on a deadlift than most of the guys on the football team. I’m excited to see what she can do next season.”
— KW coach Stacey Pilari