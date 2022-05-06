"It was Alex's first year doing weightlifting and even though he made states, he still is stiff and can make a lot of improvements. Even though he is smaller, he can move some weights. The nerves were real at states, but he's already been back in the weight room and ready for next year."
— Mar. coach Jesse Schubert
Orlando Pera
Coral Shores, senior, 154 pounds
"Orlando is a natural-born leader who is always respectful and eager to learn. He spent extra time outside of practice last year perfecting his movements and came back this year much stronger and ready to perform. We were beyond excited when he made it to states for snatch, and then his incredible performance moving up six places to Top 10 was the icing on the cake for his incredible career."
— CS coach Erin Hamilton
Zander Wolfgramm
Coral Shores, senior, 154 pounds
"Zander has impeccable form and always desires to do his best. It is so fun to see Zander’s growth in this sport and as a person. Zander’s dedication to everything he does is inspiring to those around him. He is punctual and does not miss practice without a valid reason. Zander was one of our team captains and placed sixth at regionals for snatch."
— CS coach Erin Hamilton
Yuni DeLeon
Marathon, junior, 199 pounds
"Yuni was the biggest surprise of the year. It was his first year doing weightlifting and right about districts, he started to hit his potential. His form became just perfect. He PRed at district and then went up 20 pounds at regionals and went up another 15 pounds at states, so I'm really proud of him. The work ethic was there, and he's excited about next year."
— Mar. coach Jesse Schubert
Dantay Diorio
Coral Shores, freshman, 199 pounds
"Dantay is an extremely talented athlete who puts in the time and effort to the sport in class and during practice. Dantay is driven in both sports and academics and is currently top in his class. Dantay placed third at regionals in both snatch and rraditional and has many years of success ahead of him."
— CS coach Erin Hamilton
Malachai Hawkins
Marathon, junior, 199 pounds
"Malachi has improved so much since he started, just being able to control his body and learn the motions. He's a beast. He has some tweaking to do, but once he does, I think, his senior year is going to be a pretty year great for him."