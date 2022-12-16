Simon Gutierrez
Coral Shores, senior,
17:53 PR
Notes: “Simon was our senior leader and, obviously, had a great year, setting a couple of personal records at the end of the season. He’s been my No. 1 motivator to get his teammates to run in the offseason. He is still looking to push some more to potentially get into some colleges, and we are definitely excited to see what he has for the track season. He has been a tremendous joy to have on the team and makes coaching easy. “
— CS coach Gabe Suarez
Bobby Temkin
Coral Shores, junior, 18:54 PR
Notes: “Bobby was a co-captain and was one of the few people on the team to push Simon at practices. He’s the type of person that keep everyone on their toes, he’s also the funny guy on the team and next year we are looking to get even more speed out of him. He is definitely a great leader to the large freshman class this year, so having him back will be nice to be that guidance to help improve their endurance in the offseason.”
— CS coach Gabe Suarez
Colbin Hill
Key West, junior,
18:20 PR at Marathon meet
Notes: Colbin was our captian and our MVP, which was the same as last year. He brought consistancy and work ethic, he reverberated through the tea as expected. He led by expample and relished the hard work. You could see it in his eye’s he wanted to keep going and work harder. On top of that, he’s a great guys, student and kind to everybody. I never saw him frown once and was great to have him on the team.”
— KW coach Mark Coleman
Jakub Bursa
Marathon, junior,
18:14 PR at State Finals
Notes: “Jakub PRed at states this year, which is always where you want to PR, and for most races this year he was consistently in the 18s. He ran a very consistent race, he’s a smart kid and a smart runner. When you talk about analytics, in the sport of cross country he’d be one who could tell you everything about it. He is super hard-working, pushes himself, and may have put in the most miles on the team this year. I only see improvement for next year.”
— Mar. coach Jim Murphy
Antonin Bursa
Marathon, 7th grade,
18:38.1 PR at States
Notes: “Tony is the little brother who gets dragged along, but he is running more miles at his age comfortably and putting in a lot of work than most I have seen. As most started to feel different things through the season, I swear, he could keep running forever. I have never heard him complain about anything, he’s just out there pushing it, with older brothers always yelling at him, but he ran an 18:38.1 at states, an 18:39 at regionals and an 18:38.3 at districts.”
— Mar. coach Jim Murphy
Mason Buxton
Marathon, junior,
18:20 PR at District
Notes: “This was Mason’s fourth year running and also his fourth year going to states, so he is one of the more experienced runners on our team. He has also seen the most courses on our team, so he’s always a wealth of information and was a good teammate helping out by explaining what they should look for. He has kept on progressing, made the most miles of his career so far, and I’m excited to see what he can do next year.”
— Mar. coach Jim Murphy