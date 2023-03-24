Friday, March 17
Prep baseball
• Marathon 16, Westwood Christian 1
• Key West 9, True North Classic 6
Prep boys lacrosse
•Coral Reef 12, Key West 10
Prep softball
• Orange Bowl Florida Fastpitch Invitational: Key West 9, Lake Minneola 4
• Orange Bowl Florida Fastpitch Invitational: Key West 17, Gulf Coast 1
Saturday, March 18
• Marathon 4, Miami 1
• Keys Gate JV 3, Key West JV 3
• Key West JV 2, Keys Gate JV 1
• Key West 9, True North Classic 1
• Orange Bowl Florida Fastpitch Invitational: Key West 13, Riverdale 3
• Orange Bowl Florida Fastpitch Invitational: Key West 4, Pompano Beach 1
Monday, March 20
• Viera Spring Break Tournament: Key West 8, Braddock 7
• Coral Gable Tournament: Ferguson 5, Coral Shores 1
Tuesday, March 21
• Viera Spring Break Tournament: Key West 9, Killian 8
• Coral Gable Tournament: Dade Christian 9, Coral Shores 8
Wednesday, March 22
• Viera Spring Break Tournament: Potomac 5, Key West 3
• Coral Gables Tournament: Miami 7, Coral Shores 2
Friday, March 24
• Lake Wales at Key West, 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 25
•Coral Shores JV at South Dade JV, 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m.
• Lake Wales at Key West, 11 a.m.
Monday, March 27
Prep Baseball
• Marathon at Posnack, 3:30 p.m.
• Coral Shores vs TBD, 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 28
•Monsignor Pace at Marathon, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, March 29
• LaSalle at Marathon, 4 p.m.
• Somerset Silver Palms at Coral Shores, 6:30 p.m.
• LaSalle at Coral Shores, 5 p.m.
Prep girls lacrosse
• Coral Shores at Coral Reef, 4 p.m.
• Marathon at Nova, 6:30 p.m.
Prep tennis
•Coral Shores at Marathon, 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 30
•Berkeley Prep at Key West, 7:30 p.m.
• Coral Shores at Somerset South Homestead, 5 p.m.
•Key West at Miami Country Day, 4:30 p.m.
•Gulliver Prep at Coral Shores, 5 p.m.
•LaSalle at Key West, 2:45 p.m.
