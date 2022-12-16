Friday, Dec. 16
Conch Town Live 5-6 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 17
College Football — Las Vegas Bowl: Florida vs. Oregon State 2 p.m.
NFL Football — (Join in progress) Ravens vs. Browns
Dolphins vs. Bills 8 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
NFL Sunday Night Football — Giants vs. Commanders 8 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
Monday Night Football Bash 7-8:15 p.m.
NFL Monday Night Football — Rams vs. Packers 8:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Dec. 20
The Zone Fishing Show 6-7 p.m.
NBA — Bulls vs. Heat 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Thursday, Dec. 22
NFL — Thursday Night Football — Jaguars vs. Jets 8 p.m.
