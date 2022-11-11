The Zone 97.7 weekly schedule Joey Cooke Joey Cooke Author email Nov 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday: World Championship Off-Shore Powerboat Races 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Conch Town Live 5-6 p.m.Saturday: College Football: Florida vs. South Carolina 4 p.m.Sunday: World Championship Off-Shore Powerboat Races 9 a.m.-4 p.m.Sunday Night NFL Football - LA Chargers vs. San Francisco 8 p.m.Monday: Conch Town Live 5-6 p.m.Monday Night Football Bash 7 pm - 8:15 p.m. Monday Night NFL Football Washington vs. Philadelphia 8:15 p.m.Tuesday: Conch Town Live 5-6 p.m.The Zone Fishing Show 6 pm - 7 p.m.Wednesday: Conch Town Live 5-6 p.m.Thursday: Conch Town Live 5-6 p.m.Thursday Night NFL Football - Tennessee vs. Green Bay 8 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Conch Powerboat Shore American Football Night Nfl Football Town Fishing Zone Joey Cooke Author email Follow Joey Cooke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you