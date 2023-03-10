TOP: Harry Bethel during the 1955 State Championship and the 1955 State Gold Coast Championship Key West High baseball team. BOTTOM: A recent picture of Bethel at the commission dais.
Then:
High School attended – KWHS class of 1957.
Sport played – Baseball
My fondest memory growing up in Key West was winning the KWHS 1955 State Championship and the 1955 KWHS Gold Coast State Championship team.
Now:
Current city – Key West, Florida
Current occupation – Retired; former Key West City Commissioner for 16 years and 13 years, Mayor Pro Tem and awarded Mayor Pro Tem Emeritus.
Words of Wisdom – “I did it my way!”
