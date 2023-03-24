The third race of the popular and much anticipated Schooner Wharf Bar Wrecker’s Cup Race Series is set for Sunday, March 26.
This all-in-fun race series recalls the tradition of the wreckers in the Key West of the 1800s.
The course is seven miles, from Key West Harbor to Sand Key, re-enacting the ancient wrecking tradition of Key West, which involved a series of ruthless one-way races to the reef to claim the booty. Vessels laden with rich cargoes from Gulf and Caribbean ports often became victims of storms and the unmarked reefs off Key West.
The first wrecker to reach the site had the responsibility to save the passengers and crew — but they also won the right to salvage the cargoes. Some historians have written that it was not unusual for 20 to 30 boats to race to a wreck.
Last month’s regatta included 16-foot Hobie Cats, sloops of varying sizes, recreational yachts, live-aboard vessels and majestic schooners gracing the harbor. Visiting yachters are invited to join our local “Wrecker’s Fleet.” Come meet fellow sailors, enjoy a fun day on the water and celebrate the “victor’s spoils” at Schooner Wharf Bar.
A captains meeting will be held Saturday, March 26, at 7 p.m. on the Schooner Wharf’s Sail Loft with complimentary Pusser’s Rum Punch and hors d’oeuvres from the Schooner Wharf Galley. The popular Wreckers’ barbecue (limited to four) is served to captains and crew while they view film footage taken of the race by the official race committee boat.
Entry fee for each vessel is $40.00.
This original nautical event is the creation of Schooner Wharf Bar owner Evalena and her late husband and co-owner, Paul Worthington. It is enjoyed by visiting yachters, loccal private boats and Key West charter vessels.
“At the race start, Key West harbor is a magnificent sight, filled with colorful sails and spinnakers on vessels ranging from 16 feet to 120 feet,” said a race official. “You don’t need a boat of your own to participate. You can book passage and crew on one of the charter boats in the Wreckers’ fleet.”
For information, visit http://www.SchoonerWharf.com/23wreckersrace3.htm or call 305-292-9520.
The final race of the season is set for Sunday, April 29.
