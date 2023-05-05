It began with skill training in February, then progressed to playing games; now, after three months of hard work, the season came to a close on Saturday, April 29, with its final slate of games at George Mira Field. Those players will now take their skills into the offseason, looking to return for more training and games come February.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS
WHITE 6, RED 4
In the finale for the girls, it was the White squad’s Mavis Bishop who led the way with a trio of goals, on four shots, in addition to two interceptions and five ground balls, Kaia Bell added a score on both of her shots and had two ground balls, Grace Holtkamp also netted a goal, on her only attempt, won two fac offs and three ground balls, Celeste Loy scooped six ground ball and won a faceoff, Teagan Shea nabbed an interception and four ground balls, Olivia Snell also scooped four grounds balls, Molly Martinez had an interception and ground ball, and Ellen Van Aller finished with two ground balls.
Ashlyn Picco took the lead on scoring for Red with two goals on a game-best five shots, as well as three ground balls and two faceoffs won, Maddy Horner tallied a goal, three shots and two ground balls. With three interceptions and two ground balls for Red was Beyza Atilla with two shots taken, Ava Rodriguez grabbed five ground balls and won a faceoff, Nora O’hearn collected three ground balls, a faceoff and interception, Coral Bellingham brought in three ground balls, and Morgan Koskinen ended with an interception and two ground balls.
BOYS 10/12
GRAY 15, RED 4
It was not much of a competition in the last game for the 10- to 12-year-old boys, as Gray’s Sawyer Hill was too much to handle with four goals, six ground balls, and three assists, along with teammates Landon Barroso, who also had four goals, two ground balls and two assists. Kai Woods scored twice, assisted twice and a got to a ground ball, Tucker Payne contributed two goals, two assists and three ground balls, Jackson Santelli scored once and twice got ground balls, Brody Smith banked three ground balls and an assist, Cruz Matarazzo an assist and two goals, while Johnny O’hearn made six saves.
For Red, it was Owen Doughtery with two goals and three ground balls, Luke Hughes a goal, assist and five ground balls, Nick Wantzloeben a goal and two ground balls, Jonathan Oggeri an assist and four ground balls, Ellis Oggeri three ground balls and with two apiece were Scotty Meier and Richard Lopez.
BOYS 7/9
WHITE 4, GRAY 2
Kai Mularz was all over the field in the final game for the boys 7/9 Division, leading White to the win with a goal, game-high seven ground balls, won three faceoffs and three assists, Ollie Louchheim aided with a goal, assist and ground ball, Tristan Acevedo and Mason Cabrera both had a goal and ground ball, Hank Krupa and Maxwell Thomas both grabbed a ground ball and Nico Causey won a face off.
Hudson Krupa scored and received two ground balls for Gray, Miles Santelli also buried a shot and collected three ground balls, Cain Guest had five ground balls, Asa Blum won two with a faceoff, while with one groundball apiece were Landon Van Leer and Cody Hawks, as Grayson Russek and William Spottswood both won a faceoff.