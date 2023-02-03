With the three top clubs in the Florida Keys Soccer League all taking victories in Week 12 — Marathon defeating Revolution 3-2, Chapin topping Pinoleros 7-3, International FC blanking Loc Nicas 4-0 — Southernmost SC needed to garner a win against Aspirante in order to keep pace with in the standings. It would be the club that is seeded seventh in the table, entering the match with just three positive results in 11 matches, that pulled the 7-3 upset.

Douglas Parada netted a hat trick in the win for Aspirante, with teammates Sergio Torres scoring twice and Mario Lopez and Guillermo once each, as Southernmost received its goals from Marco Psenda , Patrick Matysik, Andrei Mihalache, which now is 16 points off the league lead, after Marathon FC remained unbeaten on the campaign with it’s goal difference. Johnny Gaviria, Raul Borroto and Matias beat the keeper for scores in the winning effort for Marathon which held off the Revolution that were led by goal from Guylberson Camille and Bern Sanon.

