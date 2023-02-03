With the three top clubs in the Florida Keys Soccer League all taking victories in Week 12 — Marathon defeating Revolution 3-2, Chapin topping Pinoleros 7-3, International FC blanking Loc Nicas 4-0 — Southernmost SC needed to garner a win against Aspirante in order to keep pace with in the standings. It would be the club that is seeded seventh in the table, entering the match with just three positive results in 11 matches, that pulled the 7-3 upset.
Douglas Parada netted a hat trick in the win for Aspirante, with teammates Sergio Torres scoring twice and Mario Lopez and Guillermo once each, as Southernmost received its goals from Marco Psenda , Patrick Matysik, Andrei Mihalache, which now is 16 points off the league lead, after Marathon FC remained unbeaten on the campaign with it’s goal difference. Johnny Gaviria, Raul Borroto and Matias beat the keeper for scores in the winning effort for Marathon which held off the Revolution that were led by goal from Guylberson Camille and Bern Sanon.
Despite the win, and five point lead in the standings, Marathon is now eight goals back of International, which has a +22 goal differential after keeping Los Nicas to a clean sheet. Even with a four-goal win on Sunday, Jan. 29, Chapin is 11 points behind in the regular-season points race but remains in third.
All the clubs will have a chance to make up points in the chase on Sunday, Feb. 5, as Marathon FC has a bye. Aguilas will open the action on Mathew Gilleran Field against Pinerlos at 4 p.m., followed by Chain and Aspirante at 5:30, the 7 p.m. match features Revolution and International FC and the night cap at the Truman Waterfront is between Southernmost and Los Nicas.