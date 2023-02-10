Not much changed atop the standings of the Men’s Over-35 Softball League as the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays and Breakfast Club Too Jaibas stayed abreast in the top spot each with an 8-4 mark, while the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos dropped to 5-7 after their loss to the Jaibas and cellar-dweller Harpoon Harrys Snappers feel even further in the doldrums at 3-7.
On the schedule for Friday, Feb. 10, the top dawgs will square off in the 7 p.m. contest. Unless they finish in a tie, one will move ahead in the standings. The Snappers will attempt to overcome the Roncos in the 8:30 contest at the DeWitt Roberts Softball Field.
JOLLY’S LIQUOR STORE MORAYS 28,
HARPOON HARRY’S SNAPPERS 22
After a 14-run first inning, the Morays scored in every frame to hand the Snappers its second straight loss.
Chad Rodriguez doubled and singled four times, Troy Curry homered in-the-park and slapped a trio of singles, Harry Milliken thumped a three-base hit and three base hits, Jeff Picinich went 4-for-5 with six RBI, and with a double and three singles was Dylan Kibler and Greg Iedube. Wade Grimes drove in two runs on two hits, J.C. Ramirez doubled and singled for five RBI, Marty Gregurich tripled and with a single was Ben Blattenberger.
Snappers’ ageless Junior Guieb doubled as part of his 5-for-5 night at the plate. Alex Torres doubled and singled two times, Eddie Tornac, Jorge Molindo and Alexey Verges nailed three hits each, Willie Rodriguez, David Tamblayd and Jose Santiago slugged two hits each and Tom Haas singled.
BREAKFAST CLUB TOO
JAIBAS 18,
TOMMY TILES FKWT
RONCOS 17
The Jaibas built a five-run advantage and had to throttle the Roncos’ sixth-inning rally albeit just a run too shy of tying up things.
Bobby Lopez doubled and John Hornyak and John Taylor each went 4-for-4 to pace the Jaibas’ 27-hit attack. Troy Curry legged out a homer and singled two times, Marty Gregurich cracked a two-bagger and a pair of singles, Ronnie Presley doubled two times and with two hits each were Chris Hilliard and Stu Lilly. Nick Hogen, Tom Hass and Chevy Echevaraia chipped in one hit each.
The Roncos’ Devin Butler and Rich Baker each went yard with two more hits each, Michael Balbuena doubled and singled and with two singles each were Tommy Lapp, Raul Franco, Jay Vanderhoot and Darnell Henderson as Jorge Martinez added a hit.