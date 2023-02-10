Not much changed atop the standings of the Men’s Over-35 Softball League as the Jolly’s Liquor Store Morays and Breakfast Club Too Jaibas stayed abreast in the top spot each with an 8-4 mark, while the Tommy Tiles FKWT Roncos dropped to 5-7 after their loss to the Jaibas and cellar-dweller Harpoon Harrys Snappers feel even further in the doldrums at 3-7.

On the schedule for Friday, Feb. 10, the top dawgs will square off in the 7 p.m. contest. Unless they finish in a tie, one will move ahead in the standings. The Snappers will attempt to overcome the Roncos in the 8:30 contest at the DeWitt Roberts Softball Field.

Tags

Recommended for you