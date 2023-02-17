After a full slate of games the first two week of the Key West Men’s Softball League season, only two were contested this past week but both featured the current top two teams in the standings — Total Services and Rodriguez Cigars — during the early goings of the new campaign, as 5 Brothers was idle but also remains on top with just one loss.
Total Services 25, Paradise Construction 24
Nearly securing its first victory of the season, Paradise Construction opened a eight-run lead after four innings of play, but Total Services recalled the lead by scoring eight unanswered runs in the next two frames. Despite Paradise putting up a pair of runs in its final at-bat, Total Services was able to walk off the winners.
Driving in five with two home runs, a double and single, was Lester Jaume, Jubi Valico contributed two doubles, an inside-the-park home run and single, Lazaro Rivera needed a home run for the cycle but still had two singled, a double and triple, while Alexey Vergas had a home run as part of his four hits. With three hits were Manollito Roldan, one a triple, and Randi Acosta, Jose Rodriguez tripled and homered, Damian Alvares doubled and Henry Mandoza singled.
Tony Alfonso had a team best four hits for Paradise, including two doubles, Anthoney Rodriguez, double, and Alex Thomas both had three hits, Lito Lopez and Marty Gregurich both blasted home runs and singled, Ariel Herrera, Pabel Noguera, and Bobby Lopez all doubled to get to two hits, Ronnie Presley singled twice, and with one each were Michael Alfonso and Yasbier Siboret.
Rodriguez Cigars 28,
BOO-YA Fishing 21
Boo-Ya Fishing touched home in every inning of the game; the only problem, so did Rodriguez Cigars, to a slightly higher degree, to garner the seven-run victory.
Not content to stop at first, Will Anderson had a double, triple and two home runs, needing the single for the cycle, while Troy Curry was a triple shy getting two doubles, a single and and home run, as were Rocky Ramirez and Danny DiFabio, as Mikey Abreu was a home run short of the cycle with two singles, a double and triple. Bobby Lowe had a trio of singles, Joe Champan had a two-base hit and two base hits and Devin Butler had two base knocks.
Powering the Boo-Ya Fishing bat were Joe Stickney, with a double and three home runs, and Miguel Gonzalez, with a home run, as they were both were 5-for-5. With three hits were Howie Schnieder, with a double, Casey Taylor, with a double and triple, and Lane Hilliard had two.