Through the years, the Key West High Back Yard has seen several remodels and renovations. Once just a softball field with limited fencing surrounded by a concrete track and a large open lot adjacent to a pair of outdoor half-court basketball hoops and the school’s nearby’s pool, the most recent facelift, which was officially opened Jan. 15, is now a fully-functional facility for seven different varsity programs.
The upgrades include a new turf field for the Lady Conch softball team as well as a multi-use field inside the track, which will be lined for football, soccer and lacrosse. The heavily-used track received a new finish, as well as new lighting installed throughout the entire facility and new sod on the practice field.
This is all, in part, because the old facility, which also hosted those seven sports, was getting too much use — leaving the spring sports with less-than-desirable turf conditions, according to Key West High athletic director Sarah Eckert when the project was first started in July.
The overhaul is not only an improvement for the teams but also for the spectators, who will now have better access with the addition of a public restroom, near the tennis courts, a concession stand, expanded bleachers and press boxes for both the softball and multi-use fields.
The softball field, as well as some of the track and field events, were reconfigured, shifting them away from the mangroves to allow for additional bleachers for visiting fans as well as saving balls from ending up in the brush.
The Back Yard was the second phase of the Key West High sporting facilities renovations, the first being the baseball team’s Rex Weech Field, with the official walk-through taking place on the morning of Friday, Jan. 15, with the boys soccer team hosting Marathon for the first official game on Wednesday, Jan. 21.
Ultimately, the Back Yard will serve as the home field for all the teams as Tommy Roberts Memorial Stadium is slated, but not yet approved, to be turfed in Phase Three of the renovation project.
Harvard Jolly Architects designed the new layout and The Back Yard was closed for roughly six months, as predicted, taking it from its meager beginnings to now a fully-functioning facility.