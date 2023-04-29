The Modifed V Class starts the 2021 World Championships through Key West Harbor with three boats vying for a title. During Sunday’s 7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix in Marathon, there will be nine boats entered in the class.
Steve Kildahl’s world championship BoatFloater.com, which bested four other Mod V teams to take the title in 2021.
Grayson Acevedo/Special to the Citizen
The Modifed V Class starts the 2021 World Championships through Key West Harbor with three boats vying for a title. During Sunday’s 7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix in Marathon, there will be nine boats entered in the class.
Powerboat racing fans have lately come to expect no less than nine teams to take the green flag in Super Stock Class at most events and, based on the way the 2022 season finished with the Race World Offshore-produced, Union Internationale Motonautique/American Power Boat Association-sanctioned World Championships in Key West, in addition to a few offseason entries in the class, those fans would not be crazy to expect the same number of teams from the Super Cat class, which will both be in competition on Sunday, April 30, during the 7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix in Marathon.
Nine teams in Mod V class is something not many were expecting to see, but it’s exactly how many Mod V teams — the same as their Super Stock and Super Cat-class counterparts — are registered for the upcoming season-opening races.
The Mod V-class influx, of course, is a function of former Stock V teams making the transition and a couple of new teams in the Mod V mix this season. Regardless, the current total boat count is sitting at nine entries, which is an impressive turnout for a class that saw two to three boats in most races last year.
“It’s great to see the Stock and Mod V classes work together to unify the classes to make it better for the racers and fans to follow,” said Steve Kildahl of the Boatfloater.com team, which bested four other Mod V teams to take the Race World Offshore world title in 2021. “The competition is going to be super competitive and you’re definitely going to have to be on it to make the podium. It will be a great battle for the championship.”
Unlike last year, where all UIM world championships for the V-bottom classes were decided in the Offshore Powerboat Association Englewood Beach Waterfest World Championships as long as they met the minimum registered boat count, all world UIM world titles (Class 1 excepted) will be decided in Key West this year.
“Now I have eight boats to beat,” quipped Steve Miklos, a veteran Mod V competitor who was critical of overly aggressive driving in the class last season, of the Sun Print team. “There are some savages in the class.”
Miklos furthered most of the issues can be resolved with “better restraint and officiating,” but that will all be decided on the water on Sunday. The Mod Vs take to the water at 9:30 a.m. along with the Bracket 7 Class, followed by the Stock 450 and VX Classes at 11 a.m., Super Stocks race at 1:30 p.m. and Super Cats at 3:30 p.m.
“When you know you have contact issues going on, you sit everybody down and say it’s over,” he explained in the piece, which was written by speedonthewater.com offshore racing editor and Race World Offshore livestream announcer Eric Colby. “You can’t afford to lose the boats from the fleet. You can’t repair them fast enough. You don’t go into the hauler and get another one.”