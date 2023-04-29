Powerboat racing fans have lately come to expect no less than nine teams to take the green flag in Super Stock Class at most events and, based on the way the 2022 season finished with the Race World Offshore-produced, Union Internationale Motonautique/American Power Boat Association-sanctioned World Championships in Key West, in addition to a few offseason entries in the class, those fans would not be crazy to expect the same number of teams from the Super Cat class, which will both be in competition on Sunday, April 30, during the 7-Mile Offshore Grand Prix in Marathon.

Nine teams in Mod V class is something not many were expecting to see, but it’s exactly how many Mod V teams — the same as their Super Stock and Super Cat-class counterparts — are registered for the upcoming season-opening races.