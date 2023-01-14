With several university swim teams in the Florida Keys for winter training, The College of the Florida Keys' fledgling swim program took advantage as it welcomed the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Truman State University for a meet on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the aquatic center on the Key West Campus.
A total of 73 swimmers competed in the event, with the Tritons of Missouri St-Louis claiming the meet victory ahead of the Bulldogs, from Truman State, and the local Tugas, who had Ericka Augst and Graham Murza set new school records.
In the 200-yard individual medley, Augst now holds the women’s record at 2:36.61 and Murza holds the men’s record at 2:08.58, while Augst also eclipsed the record for the 100-yard backstroke at 1:16.38. Augst and Murza each added the 200-yard individual medley and the 100-yard backstroke to the list of events in which each qualifies to compete at the National Junior College Athletic Association swimming and diving championship in March. Marian Biddle also garnered a berth to national in the 100-yard freestyle during the home meet.
“The pool was filled with energy,” said CFK swim coach and aquatics program director Lori Bosco, whose team will next compete at the Stanton Craigie Memorial Swim Invite on Feb. 3- 5 in Fort Pierce. “Our team benefited from the additional competition, and the two visiting teams appreciated being able to swim outdoors in January. All swimmers had a great time.”