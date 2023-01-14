With several university swim teams in the Florida Keys for winter training, The College of the Florida Keys' fledgling swim program took advantage as it welcomed the University of Missouri-St. Louis and Truman State University for a meet on Sunday, Jan. 8, at the aquatic center on the Key West Campus.

A total of 73 swimmers competed in the event, with the Tritons of Missouri St-Louis claiming the meet victory ahead of the Bulldogs, from Truman State, and the local Tugas, who had Ericka Augst and Graham Murza set new school records.