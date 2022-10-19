Turnovers and big plays have hampered the Key West High football team all season and it was no different on Friday, Oct. 14, against new District 16-2S rival Estero, as the Conchs attempted to mount a comeback rally in the fourth quarter after a pair of fumbles turned into scoop and scores for the Wildcats during a 42-37 final at the KWHS Back Yard.
In fact, Key West controlled the pace, tallying 200 more offensive yards as a team than Estero (536-328), with the Conchs completing all four of their fourth-down conversion attempts, but the fumbles resulted in the difference of the game.
The first of those fumbles recovered by the Wildcats came with less than a minute to play in the first half, with the game knotted at 13 after James Reynolds scored on a 19-yard run and Kevon Mills on a 6-yard touchdown run, but a mistimed pitch was able to be gathered and returned 20 yards for the score and an eight-point advantage at the break following a successful two-point conversion.
It would remain a one-score game entering the fourth after both teams reached pay dirt, the Conchs on a 49-yard run by Mills, but the Wildcats broke things open with a 71-yard passing play that was followed by a second fumble recovery, this time in the end zone, to put Estero in front by a game-high 22 points.
Despite losing the turnover battle for the fifth time in six games this season and, in total, now giving the ball away 11 times compared to just two takeaways, Key West started a rally in the fourth quarter as Adrian Mira, who finished with 87 passing and 8 rushing yards, scampered in for a 4-yard score and followed with a 67-yard touchdown pass to Jakari Blackman to make it a one-score game with just seconds remaining to play in the game.
Instead of allowing a miscue on a punt attempt with time winding down, which could have potentially placed Key West within scoring position of tying the game, Estero opted to have its punter run into the end zone for a safety, to make it a five-point difference, but then allow a clean kick deep into Conchs’ territory in order to force a Hail Mary to complete the comeback. It was a smart decision by the Wildcats’ coaching staff, as the Conchs were stopped at midfield as the final second ticked off the clock for a joyous Estero team, which had just returned to practice the Monday, Oct. 10, prior after its school was severely damaged by Hurricane Ian.
With the win, Estero remains undefeated and is in control of the district standings, while Key West, which was led by Reynolds’ 185 yards on 27 carries as Mills added 87 yards on six runs and Blackman 33 yards on nine totes in the losing effort, now need help and have to win its final to distinct matchups — against Gateway on Oct. 28 and Bishop Verot on Nov. 4 — in order to garner the automatic bid into the FHSAA State playoffs.