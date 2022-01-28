No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Through July 31: Key West Fishing Tournament. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multimonth tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. For information, visit https://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
Jan. 30-31: Islamorada Bartenders Sailfish Open. Headquartered at the Lorelei Restaurant & Cabana Bar, this fun fishing event is only for actively employed bartenders and restaurant employees. Trophies awarded to individual anglers as well as the bar a team represents, with the huge perpetual trophy going to the winners along with bragging rights for a year. For information, call Dianne Harbaugh at 305-522-4868 or email ditournaments@aol.com.
Feb 1-2: Poor Girls Sailfish Tournament in Islamorada. This regional charity competition raises monies to spay and neuter feral cats in the Upper Keys. Trophies are awarded to the first-, second- and third-place teams, grand champion and runner-up grand champion anglers as well as for the largest dolphin fish, kingfish and tuna, among others. For information visit, https://castingforcats.org/poor-girls-sailfish-tournament.
Feb 4-6: Islamorada Women’s Sailfish Tournament. In this light-tackle challenge, awards await the grand champion team (boat), first runner-up and second runner-up team, captain and mate. Other awards are presented for the high-point angler; outstanding catch; largest tuna, dolphin fish and kingfish; and hard luck. Proceeds benefit Florida Keys charities. For information, call 305-240-9337 or email fishnbully@msn.com.
Feb 10-12: Cuda Bowl in Key West. The toothy barracuda are prey for competitors in this annual challenge. The all-release flats tournament got its name because it’s scheduled each year just before the Super Bowl. Fishing is scheduled Friday and Saturday and must not exceed eight hours per day. Anglers and guides can leave from and return to the marina of their choice, but rules mandate that by 5:30 p.m. each day they must bring their catch forms and photos of fish caught to the Hurricane Hole Marina. For information, email lorenrea@icloud.com or visit https://www.cudabowl.com/faqs.
Feb 25-26: Backcountry Fly Championship Series in Islamorada. Tournament anglers are to compete to catch the most inches of snook and redfish on fly in a challenge where 1 inch equals one point. Awards are to be given to the grand champion and runner-up, and to the anglers who catch the largest snook and redfish. The field is limited to 30 boats. For information, visit https://www.bfctournament.com.
March 1-5: Jimmy Johnson’s National Billfish Championship in Key Largo. Hosted by Jimmy Johnson, two-time Super Bowl winning coach and former head coach at the University of Miami, the prestigious event benefits the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center and other charities. Anglers on the winning boat receive custom-designed Jimmy Johnson's NBC Championship rings. Participants fish in 100 miles of waters from Key Largo to Palm Beach. For information, visit https://jjfishweek.com.
March 7-10: March Merkin Invitational Permit Tournament in Key West. This charity flats-and-fly-only tournament challenges anglers to catch, tag and release silvery permit to vie for elite titles. The event is traditionally held at the Key West Harbour Yacht Club on Stock Island, and features a silent online auction. For information, email info@LKGA.org or visit https://marchmerkin.com.