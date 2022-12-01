There’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Thursday through Monday, Dec. 1-5: Islamorada Sailfish Tournament, Islamorada. The first leg of the triple-crown Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship series is the only tournament in the series to offer a junior division for anglers aged 16 and younger. Complete anglers are allowed per vessel. Visit http://www.islamoradasailfishtournament.com or email ditournaments@aol.com.
Dec. 1-July 31, 2023: Key West Fishing Tournament, Key West. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multimonth tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15), and Pee Wees (younger than 10). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for various prizes. Visit http://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
Dec. 9-11: Islamorada Junior Sailfish Tournament, Islamorada. The Florida Keys’ oldest sailfish tournament for kids aged 16 and younger, this event has been held since 1964. Contact fishnbully@msn.com or call 305-240-9337.
Jan. 14-15: 19th annual Nautical Expo at Mile Marker 31. Admission and parking at this event are free, held at the Lower Keys Chamber of Commerce grounds, Mile Marker 31, Saturday, Jan. 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Jan. 15, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Find steals and deals on everything imaginable for boating, fishing, diving and more, from more than vendors. Crafts, food and beverage, live music, and entertainment round out the two-day event. For information, call 305-872-2411, email adminassist@lowerkeyschamber.com or visit https://www.lowerkeyschamber.com/chamber-events.
Jan. 29: Spanish Fly Music Festival, Ramrod Key. Presented by the Jose Wejebe Memorial Foundation, enjoy a family-friendly day of music, activities, auctions and raffles, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Boondock’s Grille and Draft House, Mile Marker 27.5, on Ramrod Key. The live music lineup includes Brian Roberts and Gunner and the Grizzly Boys. For information, visit https://www.josewejebefoundation.org/spanish-fly-music-festival.