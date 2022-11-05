Emily and Larry fish pic

Emily is all smiles after kicking fish tail with her dad Larry, from Canastota, N.Y., as they limited out on yellowtail snapper and she landed a nice yellow jack while fishing aboard Knee Deep Charters out of Geiger Key Marina.

 Photo provided

There’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.

Through Sunday, Nov. 6: Redbone Celebrity Tournament, Islamorada. Celebrities join other anglers to catch bonefish and redfish to raise money for cystic fibrosis research in this acclaimed tournament in the annual Redbone series. Visit http://www.redbone.org, call 305-664-2002 or email susan@redbone.org.