No matter what the season, there’s always something to fish for in the waters surrounding the Florida Keys and Key West. The calendar lists select tournament highlights. A comprehensive schedule of Keys angling challenges can be found at http://www.fla-keys.com/fishing.
Through July 31, 2021: Key West Fishing Tournament. More than 40 species of fish are targeted during the multi-month tournament, with divisions for men, women, junior anglers (ages 10 to 15) and Pee Wees (under 10 years old). The Key West Fishing Tournament strongly encourages the release of game fish. All participating anglers receive certificates noting their catches and qualify for a variety of prizes. For information, visit https://www.keywestfishingtournament.com.
Jan. 5-7: Islamorada Sailfly Tournament. This time of year the weather is ideal for a hot Atlantic sailfish bite. Enter for a chance to compete in a tough yet exciting angling event to kick off the year. For information, call Randy Towe at 305-394-2667 or email islamoradasailfly@yahoo.com.
Jan. 8-9: Fish for Holly Sailfish Tournament in Islamorada. Created to raise monies for Keys scholarships and domestic violence initiatives, this memorial tournament honors the late Holly Given, a Keys resident, and avid angler. Headquartered out of Whale Harbor Marina, participants are to compete for top male, female, and junior angler awards as well top offshore, bay boat, and fun fish categories. For information, call Annie Hagen at 305-304-1762 or visit http://fishforholly.com/tournament.
Jan. 14-17: Key West Kingfish Mayhem. Headquartered at Stock Island Marina Village, this four-species event enhances what was formerly a king mackerel tournament by adding tuna, mahi, and wahoo. Anglers are to vie for cash prizes. For information, call Jimmy Wickett at 954-605-8284, email info@meatmayhemtournaments.com or visit http://www.meatmayhemtournamentsfl.com/key-west-kingfish-mayhem.
Jan. 19-20: IFC Sailfish Tournament in Islamorada. Presented by the Islamorada Fishing Club, the event this year is the second leg of the three-pronged Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship series. It typically draws a field of up to 30 boat teams of elite sport fishermen. A total cash payout for a full field at the IFC Sailfish Tournament could reach $30,000. For information, call the IFC at 305-664-4735 or visit http://theislamoradafishingclub.com.
Jan. 22-24: Cheeca Lodge Presidential Sailfish Tournament in Islamorada. The Presidential is one of the most prestigious offshore tournaments in the Florida Keys and serves as the third and final leg of the three-pronged Florida Keys Gold Cup Championship. For information, call Liz Hill at 305-451-5094 or visit https://www.cheeca.com/experience/fishing.
Jan. 28-30: Sugarloaf Showdown. Postponed from Nov. 2020. Angling teams are to pit their skills against the Lower Florida Keys’ wiliest in-water inhabitants. Presented by the Lower Keys Guides Association, the tournament raises money for the Florida Keys Guides Trust Foundation. The foundation provides funds to assist fishing guides who are recovering from an illness or injury. According to tournament organizers, participants are to follow Monroe County COVID-19 health safety protocols throughout, including social distancing and wearing facial coverings when appropriate. For information, visit https://sugarloafshowdown.com.