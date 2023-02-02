I’m starting to get some really positive mahi reports lately. In most cases, I’m hearing about mahi on the edge of the Gulf Stream. When I hosted my radio show, I got to talk to professional captains and recreational anglers from Key West to Key Largo. I could trend where the fish were by listening closely to what they were saying and then taking a few minutes to decipher all their information.

A recent mahi report from Islamorada called for decent catches in waters about 10 to 12 miles off Alligator Light. Two of my Marathon friends reported mahi catches starting at 900 feet of water, which equates to somewhere around the Marathon Hump, 26 miles off Sombrero Light. The location of the edge of the Gulf Stream, as reported by the Naval Oceanographic Office, coincided perfectly with these reports. So, the area to fish would appear to be the edge of the Gulf Stream.