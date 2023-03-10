Friday, March 3
Prep baseball
•Marathon 8, Miami Country Day 0
•West Broward 8, Key West 5
Prep boys lacrosse
• St. Augustine 13, Key West 7
Prep girls lacrosse
•American Heritage 15, Key West 6
•Key West 8, Random Everglades 6
Saturday, March 4
Prep baseball
• West Broward 14, Key West 6
Prep boys lacrosse
• Menendez 13, Key West 10
Prep softball
•Key West 15, South Dade 0
•Key West 17, South Dade 2
Prep girls lacrosse
•Key West 12, Westminster 3
Prep wrestling
•Key West boys finish 15th out of 59 teams, girls 11th out of 30 teams at FHSAA 1A State Championships, Shannon Briggs second at 190, Ailee Briggs second at 140, Andre Otto third at 285 and Ralph Richie fifth at 220
Tuesday, March 7
Prep baseball
•Coral Shores 14, Marathon 2
Prep boys lacrosse
•Calvary Christian 16, Key West 7
• Coral Shores 15, Florida Christian 2
Wednesday, March 8
Prep girls lacrosse
•Palmer Trinity at Coral Shores, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
•Marathon at Greater Miami, 2:30 p.m.
Friday, March 10
Prep baseball
•True North Classic at Coral Shores, 6:30 p.m.
•Palmer Trinity at Marathon, 7 p.m.
•Bartow at Key West, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys lacrosse
•Bartow at Coral Shores, 6 p.m.
Prep softball
•Santa Fe at Key West, 7 p.m.
•Coral Shores at Lourdes Academy, 6 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Prep baseball
•Bartow at Key West, 7:30 p.m.
•Coral Shores JV at Keys Gate JV, 10 a.m./ 12:30 p.m.
Prep boys lacrosse
•Bartow at Key West, 6 p.m.
Prep softball
•Chaminade-Madonna at Key West, 1 p.m.
Monday, March 13
Prep softball
•Immaculata-LaSalle at Coral Shores, 6 p.m.
Prep track and field
•Coral Shores, American at Barbara Goleman, 3 p.m.
Tuesday, March 14
Prep baseball
•Key West at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
•Marathon at Ransom Everglades, 6 p.m.
Prep boys lacrosse
•Coral Shores at Coral Reef, 4 p.m.
•Key West at Ransom Everglades, 5 p.m.
Prep girls lacrosse
•Archbishop McCarthy at Key West, 4 p.m.
Prep softball
•Marathon at Colonial Christian, 4 p.m.
Prep tennis
•Coral Shores at St Brendan, 1:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 15
Prep baseball
•Coral Shores at Riviera Prep, 3 p.m.
Prep boys weightlifting
•Marathon, Gulliver at Coral Shores, 3:30 p.m.
Prep softball
•Marathon at Monsignor Pace, 3:30 p.m.
•Coral Shores at Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, 4 p.m.
Prep tennis
•Key West at Marathon, 2 p.m.
•St. Brendan at Coral Shores, 2 p.m.
Thursday, March 16
Prep baseball
•School House Prep at Coral Shores, 6:30 p.m.
Prep boys lacrosse
•Archbishop McCarthy at Key West, 6 p.m.
Prep girls lacrosse
•Coral Shores at Westminster Christian, 4 p.m.