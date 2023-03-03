Friday, Feb. 24
Prep baseball
• Key West 12, Westminster Academy 5
• Marathon 12, Ransom Everglades 7
Prep girls lacrosse
• Coral Shores 10, Lourdes Academy 8
• Key West 9, Palmetto 4
Prep softball
• Coral Shores 17, Somerset South Homestead 1
Saturday, Feb. 25
• Key West 10, Westminster Academy 0
• Key West 6, AIE Academy 1
Monday, Feb. 27
•Coral Shores 16, AFB Academy Hialeah 7
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Prep boys lacrosse
• Coral Shores 16, LaSalle 3
• Key West 15, Coral Shores 5
Prep Softball
•Marathon 18, Coral Shores 16
Wednesday, March 1
•Coral Shores 10, Somerset Silver Palms 8
•Marathon 11, Somerset South Homestead 0
Week to come
Friday, March 3
•Miami Country Day at Marathon, 6 p.m.
•West Broward at Key West, 7:30 p.m.
Prep boys lacrosse
• Key West at St. Augustine, 6 p.m.
•Key West vs American Heritage, 3:30 p.m.
Prep wrestling
•Key West at FHSAA 1A State Championships, 9 a.m.
Saturday, March 4
• West Broward at Key West, 7:30 p.m.
•Key West at Menendez, 11 a.m.
•Key West at South Dade, 1 and 3 p.m.
•Westminster at Key West, 10 a.m.
Prep track and field
•Key West at Big Blue Invitational at Archbishop McCarthy, 8 a.m.
Monday, March 6
Prep softball
•Greater Miami Academy at Marathon, 4 p.m.
Tuesday, March 7
•Coral Shores at Marathon, 6:30 p.m.
•Calvary Christian at Key West, 5 p.m.
•Florida Christian at Coral Shores, 6 p.m.
•Key West at Keys Gate, 7 p.m.
•Marathon at Hialeah Educational, 2:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 8
Prep boys weightlifting
•Marathon, Coral Shores at Gulliver Prep, 3:30 p.m.
•Palmer Trinity at Coral Shores, 4 p.m.
Prep tennis
•Marathon at Coral Shores, 2 p.m.
•Key West at LaSalle, 2:30 p.m.
Thursday, March 9
•Key West at Cardinal Gibbons, 5 p.m.
•Marathon at Somerset South Homestead, 3:30 p.m.
• Key West at Palmer Trinity Invite, 8 a.m.
•Coral Shores at Monsignor Pace, 2 p.m.
