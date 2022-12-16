FRIDAY, DEC. 9
Prep boys basketball
•Key West 50, Marathon 36
Prep boys soccer
•Key West 2, Coral Reef 0
•Key West JV 3, SLAM JV 3
•Westwood Christian at Marathon, cancelled
•Prep girls basketball
•Coral Shores 55, Keys Gate 5
•Marathon 61, Key West 43
Prep girls soccer
SATURDAY, DEC. 10
Prep girls basketball
•Barron Collier 50, Key West 17
•Boyd Anderson 53, Key West 23
•Boyd Anderson JV 66, Key West JV 23
Prep wrestling
•Key West 4-1 record, third-place team finish at Bear Down Dual at Mater Lakes
MONDAY, DEC. 12
•Gulliver Prep 41, Marathon 33
•Coral Shores 44, Florida Christian 25
TUESDAY, DEC. 13
•Marathon 39, Archimedean 23
•Coral Shores 93, Redland Christian 37
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14
•Somerset South Homestead 50, Marathon 36
•Pace 52, Key West 18
•Prep girls soccer
•Key West 6, Somerset Silver Palms 0
FRIDAY, DEC. 16
•Key West at Ransom Everglades, JV-4/V-6 p.m.
•St. Cloud at Key West at HOB Gym, 3:30 p.m.
•Marathon at Keys Gate, 3:30 p.m.
•Orangewood Christian at Key West, 7 p.m.
Prep Wrestling
•Key West Invitational, 3:30 p.m.
SATURDAY, DEC. 17
•Keys Gate at Key West at HOB Gym, JV-5/V-6:30 p.m.
•Key West Invitational, 9:30 a.m.
Flag Football
•Toys for Tots tournament
•TUESDAY, DEC. 20
KSA Tournament Orlando
•Coral Shores vs. Cathedral Prep (Erie, Penn.), 10 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 21
•Coral Shores vs. Salem (Mass.), 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
•Coral Shores vs. Cullman (Ala.), 1 p.m.
•Coral Shores vs. Southern (Louisville, Ken.), 4 p.m.
