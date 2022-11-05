The week’s worth of powerboat excitement is set to begin on Sunday, Nov. 6, with the Fastest Parade down Duval Street starting at 4 p.m. The parties will continue on Monday, Nov. 7, at Smokin Tuna and on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at Laggerheads, both from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., before the action on the water gets underway on Wednesday, Nov. 9.
The first event each day begins at 10 a.m., consisting of the speed-regulated Bracket classes, along with the Mod V and Stock Classes. There currently are 13 Bracket teams registered and spread across four classes, with the largest class of five entries in Bracket 300. The Mod V and Stock classes each have three teams signed up to complete. The 12:30 p.m. starts will include the biggest and fastest boat, as the Class 1 fleet has five teams registered, while a trio of teams is registered for the Extreme class. The largest class in the World Championships, the Super Stock with 13 registered teams, will take to the water at 1:30 p.m. with the nine-team Super Cat class, its best turnout in 20 years, and Factory 450R Stock, with five teams registered – its largest fleet of the year – in the class, racing at 2:30 p.m. All start times and classes in each are subject to change due to the previous start, weather and mammals on the course that need to be escorted out of the way before the green flag can be waved.
The races will continue on Friday, Nov. 11, and Sunday, Nov. 13, with each streamed live on the Race World Offshore Facebook page, while Todd Swofford will have the play-by-play broadcast on “The Zone” 97.7 FM Sports Radio.
The excitement off the water also continues throughout the week with the RWO Duval & Greene Street Party starting at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, the third annual Race World Offshore Key West Boat Building Contest and Race on Saturday, Nov. 12, during which builders are provided materials just minutes before starting and have an hour to build a boat that is race-worthy, as well as the Boats & Boots Eddie Montgomery/Brian Kelley/John Daly concert at the Coffee Butler Amphitheater at 5 p.m. that evening, then finally the fun comes to an end on Sunday, with the conclusion of the racing, with the RWO World Championship concert and awards ceremony at the amphitheater.