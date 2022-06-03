Boaters be aware, the tides are right and the water is the correct temperature for the season — that is, Bill Welzien swim season — as the 72-year-old pastor, twice over, has now brought his total number of treks around the island to 127.
Swim No. 126 around Key West, which is a 12.5-mile venture, came on May 17 aided by the full moon, making the tides higher, and Welzien would finish in seven hours and 19 minutes, averaging 26 strokes per minute or 28.1 mph per 100 yards. His eldest son, David Welzien, was on the kayak for the first swim in May, during which the fastest miles came toward the end — clocking the ninth mile in 29 minutes, 40 seconds and the 10th miles in 26:46. In comparison, his third-fastest mile was the third, which he completed in 30:38 with every other mile at least four minutes slower.
Fourteen days later, Welzien was back in the water, on May 31, in coordination with the high tides of the new moon, and was able to bring his career total of swims around Key West to 127, besting his previous May time in 7:08:21. During that swim, where son-in-law Doug Weeks was paddling the support kayak, Welzien took a total of 11,483 strokes, a 26-per-minute average, and two minutes and seven second pace per 100 yards. His fastest mile in the 127th swim was the fourth, in 28:46.
Typically, the summer months, when the waters are warm, and near the cycles of the full and new moon, when the tides are the highest so he can swim the shortest distance possible, is when Welzien is in the waters off Key West as he continues his unprecedented career number of swims around the island.