No longer does Bill Welzien take any stroke for granted. At one point the organizer of the annual Swim Around Key West had a goal of circumferencing the island via water 100 times, but by 2018 he had eclipsed that goal and now every time he has an opportunity to take another shot at the 12.5-mile course, the pastor can be found in the water.
“Physically I like to do it, it’s a good challenge,” said Welzien. “I know I don’t have to do it, there’s no more goal, so when I do a swim, I sort of assume that this could be my last swim because people can get hurt and circumstances can change.”
In fact, by the end of last swim season, before the water temperatures became too cold, Welzien had completed 125 swims, and thought 130 would be a good number to get to this year. He reached that mark in just two months and two days, with 129 coming on June 28 and 130 on Saturday, July 2, during the annual Swim Around Key West.
“They were both hot, the water is hot and the air is hot,” said Welzien, noting it was an average of 86 degrees for both swims.
He completed No. 129 in 7 hours and 3 minutes, while No. 130 took 7 hours and 15 minutes.
“The difference was the land finish and swimming to shore is an extra five minutes, especially going through all the sargassum,” Welzien said when comparing No. 129 to No. 130. “I’m happy to have been able to do five swims in that time.”
In order to take on the task, Welzien needs the assistance of the support kayaker, and stepping up for four of the five this year was his son, David Welzien, including the last two, with son-in-law Doug Weeks going for the fifth, including taking off with sunrise at 6:20 a.m. for No. 129, while it was a 9:50 first-wave start for the 46th annual Swim Around Key West.
“The weather was hot, but we expected it, especially in the big swim because we had to go later due to the tides,” said Welzein. “We also thought it was going to be tougher conditions, the winds were supposed to be 13 to 18 [mph], but I don’t think they were anywhere near that.”
Welzien was roughly three hours behind the winners of the 46th annual race, but just finishing the 12.5-mile course for the 130th time was accomplishment enough as he personally continues to challenge himself — until he can no longer complete the grueling course around Key West.
“I still enjoy doing them, and always find them challenging but I don’t think to myself I have to think I’m going to reach 150 and how I’m going to do it,” said Welzien. “I just want to be out there for as long as I can.”