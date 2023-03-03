After just two weeks of action in the Southernmost Hockey Club, there were plenty of goals scored at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.

DRN Moving Red Wings’ Jad DeForrest was nearly unstoppable with 10 goals in a pair of games on Saturday, Feb. 25. In 6-and-Under play, Jack Nicklaus skated to five goals with plenty of youth players notching hat tricks.

