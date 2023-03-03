After just two weeks of action in the Southernmost Hockey Club, there were plenty of goals scored at the Southernmost Hockey Rink.
DRN Moving Red Wings’ Jad DeForrest was nearly unstoppable with 10 goals in a pair of games on Saturday, Feb. 25. In 6-and-Under play, Jack Nicklaus skated to five goals with plenty of youth players notching hat tricks.
The action continues on Saturday, March 4. The All Aspects Inspection Eagles take on the deBoer Propane Burners in U11 action to open the day at 9 a.m. In the second U11 contest, the Eagles play the All Islands Inspection Sharks in the 10:15 a.m. slot. The older players take center ice at 11:30 a.m. with the Cuneo Security Raiders and ANDO Enterprise Hurricanes squaring off in U18 play. The U14 has a pair of games starting at 12:45 p.m. with the Bascom Grooms Barracudas and 3D Boatyard Panthers and the Cudas follow up with a 2 p.m. game with the Red Wings.
At 3:15 p.m., Check Electric Lightning and Keys Imaging Surge play a U8 game, and the youngest players, Deep Blue Printing Wahoos and Miami Subs Grill Heroes take the stage in U6.
The Barracudas were at a disadvantage without a goalie and had to close the net by committee, but they could not stave off the Red Wings’ attack.
Jad DeForrest ripped the nets five times and had three assists, Krystian Somuano picked up a hat trick, Kobe Green put in a pair and Cain Hughes added a solo goal.
For the Barracudas, Sawyer Hill netted four goals and had an assist, Gabriella Lopez scored a hat trick and with one each were Presley Graham and Levi Rosen.
DRN MOVING RED WINGS 11,
3D BOATYARD PANTHERS 5
Once again, Jad DeForrest ripped the back of the net for five goals, Cain Hughes canned a pair, Krystian Somuano scored a goal and assisted on one as Kobe Greene and Diya Alwani each had a solo goal.
Panthers’ Jakub Krytinar led his team with four goals and Aidan Trujillo netted the opening goal.
18-AND-UNDER
CUNEO SECURITY RAIDERS 7,
ANDO ENTERPRISE HURRICANES 4
The Raiders skated to a 3-1 first-period advantage with Marcus Wrazen scoring two of his three goals in the opener and he assisted on Jacob Sheldon’s second of two and Flip Hrabec also scored a pair.
The Canes’ Roan Milelli netted a hat trick two on assists from Jackson Way, who also assisted Ryan Gladwell’s third-period goal.
8-AND-UNDER
CHECK ELECTRIC LIGHTNING 8,
KEYS IMAGING SURGE 8
Check Electric took a 4-3 first-period advantage, but the game was tied after two. The Surge took an 8-7 lead with 6:56 left on a goal by Kabir Mansukhani but with 3:08 remaining Lightning’s Nicholas Cantatore netted his fourth goal to keep it in a stalemate until the final buzzer.
For the Surge, Nicholas Pavliashvili scored a hat trick, Ella Gurecky netted a pair, Victoria Kaczka put in one, Sam Alvizo assisted twice and Samuel Bozek had an assist.
Lightning’s Gintaras Pocius scored twice and assisted on two goals and with one goal each were West Internicola and Adlyn Parker.
11-AND-UNDER
ALL ISLANDS INSPECTION SHARKS 11,
ALL ASPECTS INSPECTION EAGLES 0
Goalies Adele Ruzickova and Adam Awan teamed up to shut out the Eagles while six players each scored for the Sharks.
With two goals each were Anthony Linares, David Kaczka, Matthew Steer, Matias Sepulveda (two assists) and Maya Ruzickova as Adele Ruzickova added a solo shot.
6-AND-UNDER
DEEP BLUE PRINTING WAHOOS 9,
MIAMI SUBS GRILL HEROES 2
Jack Nicklaus ripped the Heroes’ nets five times and assisted on one of three goals from Matous Horak. Daniel Romanchuk, Mia James and Lukas Korb each assisted on a goal.
For the Heroes, Andrew James netted both goals with Lucas Krieger assisting on the first with 8:05 left in the second period of play.