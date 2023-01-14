It's a winning streak for the Marathon High boys basketball team.
The last time the Dolphins had back-to-back victories was during the 2019-20 campaign, but on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Marathon defeated Redland Christian, 61-12, then followed that win with a 50-37 triumph on Thursday, Jan. 12, versus Horeb Christian, with both wins coming on the Marathon High campus.
The first victory of the streak, and third of the season for the Dolphins, was a decisive one as Marathon opened with a 14-5 lead after the first quarter, powered by a pair of 3-pointers from senior Oscar Garcia, then the 'Fins held the Falcons scoreless in the second quarter for a 31-5 lead at halftime and once again kept Redland off the scoreboard in the third for the 52-5 advantage.
"Every one of our players got some playing time and everyone scored," said Marathon coach Kevin Freeman, noting Garcia led the way with a career-high 17 points while junior Xavier Grant added 10 points, two rebounds and three steals during the 49-point win.
Two nights later, playing without freshman Daeshawn Holmes, who tallied 14 points and 14 rebounds in the first go-around with Horeb Christian, it was the seniors who stepped up as Fisher Coleman-Sayer had a team-high 16 points with eight rebounds and three blocks, while Garcia collected a double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds. The Dolphins senior duo helped Marathon take a 24-23 lead into the half, which they extended to 39-34 entering the fourth quarter.
"Our defense really stepped up in the fourth quarter and limited Horeb to only three points and we pulled away late for the win," said Freeman, whose team was back at home on Friday, Jan. 13, going for a third straight win, which has not happened since the 2018-19 season, while a fifth win would match the most in a single campaign in any of the past three years.