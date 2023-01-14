The Coral Shores High boys basketball team has gone streaking again.

Win-streaking that is, as for the second time this season the Hurricanes have won four consecutive games, the last two were major victories for the program, first beating Key West for the second straight year on the Conchs' home court on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The 'Canes followed that triumph with a district victory against long-time rival Palmer Trinity, 79-65, on the Falcons' parquette floor. 