More than 250 sailors ages 8 to 18 from across the U.S. and Caribbean will set sail on Key Largo’s Blackwater Sound on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, in the 14th annual Buccaneer Blast Regatta.

Youth sailors will compete in the Optimist or “Opti,” ILCA/Laser, Club 420 and Windsurfing classes. The single-handed dinghy “Opti,” intended for use by youngsters to age 15, is the largest sailboat class in the world.