It has been a historic start to the 2023 campaign for Marathon High junior ace Dylan Ziels, as he went into Spring Break with the 13th most strikeouts nationwide and first in Florida, for all classes, having now sat who 58 via the K in just 23 2/3 innings of work on the mound.

Through five appearances this season and four starts, Ziels has a 2.07 ERA, allowing only 15 hits and eight walks for seven earned runs and having struck out more than half of the 97 batters he has faced this season. His most recent trip to the hill came just before Marathon took a week hiatus during Spring Break, against 7A Miami, during which the 6-foot-2 right-hander struck out 12 of the 23 Stingarees who came to the plate. Ziels allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks during the 4-1 win for the Dolphins.

