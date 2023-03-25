It has been a historic start to the 2023 campaign for Marathon High junior ace Dylan Ziels, as he went into Spring Break with the 13th most strikeouts nationwide and first in Florida, for all classes, having now sat who 58 via the K in just 23 2/3 innings of work on the mound.
Through five appearances this season and four starts, Ziels has a 2.07 ERA, allowing only 15 hits and eight walks for seven earned runs and having struck out more than half of the 97 batters he has faced this season. His most recent trip to the hill came just before Marathon took a week hiatus during Spring Break, against 7A Miami, during which the 6-foot-2 right-hander struck out 12 of the 23 Stingarees who came to the plate. Ziels allowed one unearned run on two hits and three walks during the 4-1 win for the Dolphins.
“The bats were hot up and down the lineup and Dylan Ziels continues to be absolutely dominant on the mound for us,” Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez said about the victory against Miami. “Total team effort to pick up the win. This was exactly what we needed to roll into Spring Break.”
In the win against Miami, Gabe Leal had a trio of singles, Ryan Yablon doubled as part of his two hits, Tommy Norris gapped two base knocks and with one each was Gavin Leal, who secured the W for Ziels, going the final 1 2/3 innings without allowing a run and striking out two.
It was a second straight win for the Dolphins before Spring Break, as a day prior, Marathon pounded out 11 hits en route to a 16-1 mercy-rule victory against Westwood Christian. In a pitch-hit appearance, Tiago Rivero connected on a three-run home run, Gavin Leal tallied a double, Brody Reininger and Mason Thornton both had a pair of singles and with hits were Gabe Leal, Yablon, Dylan Globe, Nolan O’Hara and Bryan Broche. That was more than enough for the pitching duo of Broche, who got the start and struck out six in three innings, and Ethan Saunders, had two strikeouts and gave up a run on two walks.
After taking a week away from the diamond, Marathon is in action on Monday, March 27, at Posnack Day School, and then will host Immaculata-LaSalle on Wednesday, March 29, on the Middle Keys campus at 4 p.m.