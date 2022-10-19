I used to consult with Grupo OPSA, publisher of Honduras’ largest newspaper La Prensa. The company also published magazines (Estelo, H — Hombre, Motores, Navidad Ideas, etc.), slick periodicals that had a wide distribution throughout Central America.

My trips there were well-guarded, in that Honduras has been called the “Murder Capital of the World.” Armed guards were everywhere. When I worked at the El Salvador office, a man with a pistol stood at the door to prevent my being kidnapped.

