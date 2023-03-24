stay on track

There are only 24 hours in a day. On average, Americans spend seven of those hours sleeping, which leaves 17 left. Learning to manage those 17 hours seems to be pretty difficult for the average person, especially in this age of social media and entertainment.

According to the American Psychological, 80-90% of college-age students procrastinate. Scientists attribute anxiety or a fear of failure as the direct cause of procrastination, but procrastination leads to more anxiety and stress. It is a seemingly self-perpetuating, unending, cycle that creates itself.

Tags

Recommended for you