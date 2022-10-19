Steven Mellette was born in Iowa in 1950 and grew up in the D.C. suburbs of Bethesda, Maryland. He really wanted to learn drums, but his school had purchased new French horns, so he started playing the French horn in the fourth grade. He graduated from Walter Johnson High School in 1968. Steve played in a band but admitted they weren’t that good. He grew up with great music in the D.C. area and got to see the Doors, the Beatles, Bob Dylan, Judy Collins, the Rolling Stones and many others.

He volunteered for the Congress On Racial Equality (CORE), trying to help save the world, as many did in the 1960s. He also volunteered on Robert F. Kennedy’s presidential campaign. Steve wanted to attend school in the South to help register voters. He won a music scholarship to Ole Miss (University of Mississippi). Luckily, he became friends with a local police lieutenant who probably helped him survive the Ku Klux Klan.