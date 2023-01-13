stress relief

Stress, as defined in the dictionary, is a state of mental or emotional strain or tension resulting from adverse or very demanding circumstances, or something that causes mental strain. It is your body’s way of responding to threats or any kind of danger, when your body senses danger stress is the body’s way of protecting you.

The main causes of stress are feeling under unusual amounts of pressure, excessive worry about something, facing big changes in life, not having much or any control over the outcome of a situation, having responsibilities that you find overwhelming and experiencing discrimination and or abuse.