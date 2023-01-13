Stress, as defined in the dictionary, is a state of mental or emotional strain or tension resulting from adverse or very demanding circumstances, or something that causes mental strain. It is your body’s way of responding to threats or any kind of danger, when your body senses danger stress is the body’s way of protecting you.
The main causes of stress are feeling under unusual amounts of pressure, excessive worry about something, facing big changes in life, not having much or any control over the outcome of a situation, having responsibilities that you find overwhelming and experiencing discrimination and or abuse.
Stress is a normal human emotion, but for some stress is a day-to-day feeling that can lead to depression and anxiety. To avoid an excessive amount of stress, eating a well balanced diet, getting enough sleep and getting exercise daily will reduce stress.
Stress doesn’t only affect mental health it can also affect a person physically which is why it’s good to avoid hefty amounts of stress. Stress can cause chest pain, headaches and stomach aches when it is severe.
A healthy balanced diet reduces stress. When supplying the human body with good protein and nutrients it leads to being able to focus better and can help majorly with depression and anxiety.
If you’re not getting enough sleep on a regular basis this can make symptoms worse and lead to paranormia. Getting the right amount of sleep each night maintains cognitive skills which relate to attention, learning and memory. Sleep amount can determine the body’s focus level.
Getting the correct amount of exercise positively affects stress on the body. Exercise of any kind causes the body to release endorphins and serotonin that improve your mood. Along with the chemicals released, exercise can reduce symptoms of depression. For example, it can sharpen memory, cause better sleep, increase self-confidence, and overall give your brain a boost.
Other ways to reduce stress are using methods like self-relaxation, breathing and meditation exercises, yoga, swimming and spending time with nature. Doing these things will allow the human body to relax and take some everyday pressure off. Living stress-free will help mentally and physically. Prioritizing one’s body and health by living with limited stress will have positive outcomes toward a better future.