A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against a handful of Monroe County School District employees who were named in a suit filed on behalf of an 8-year-old Gerald Adams Elementary School student who was arrested and nearly handcuffed in 2018.
The lawsuit against the City of Key West, the Key West Police Department and the three police officers involved remained in place as of Wednesday, according to the lawsuit and the school district.
Judge K. Michael Moore's ruling on Tuesday dismisses the case against teacher Ashley Henriquez, Gerald Adams School former Assistant Principal and current Principal Kyle Sheer and former Principal Fran Herrin.
Moore dismissed the case without prejudice, which leaves the mother's attorneys the chance to amend the lawsuit and refile it against the school district employees.
Still named in the lawsuit are police officers Michael Malgrat, Kenneth Waite and Carter Sims, the city of Key West and the Key West Police Department.
The boy's high-profile attorney, Ben Crump, who is also representing George Floyd’s family, filed the lawsuit in August 2020 a day after he released a copy of a video depicting the 2018 arrest of the student on his Twitter feed. It can be viewed at https://twitter.com/i/status/1292671725214347264.
The video shows police officers Waite and Sims asking the boy to turn around and put his hands behind his back in an attempt to handcuff the child. Waite attempted to handcuff the visibly upset boy, but the handcuffs did not fit on the child because he was so small. The officers walked the boy to an awaiting police cruiser.
The child’s father, Herschell Major, was at the school at the time the child was taken into custody, but was not seen in the video. His mother Bianca DiGennaro was in Miami at the time of the incident for doctor’s appointment, she said.
The child was arrested after striking a female substitute teacher in the chest after the teacher attempted to walk the boy out of the lunch room. The boy also told the teacher his mother was going “to beat her a--” and not to put her hands on him, according to the police report.
The boy was booked at the jail on charges of felony battery, which were later dropped as a result of an agreement with prosecutors and the child’s defense attorney. The child was never held in the jail, but had a mugshot and his fingerprints taken, her attorneys said.