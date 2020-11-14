Elise Jordan
Coral Shores, Senior, Middle Hitter
Notes: “She’s ranked No. 1 in the state right now for blocking in 3A. She was our wall at the net. If we saw there was a strong hitter on the other team, we would put her on them and she was able to shut them down. She kept her cool as a captain and has always been the player I depended on [for] a positive note. We thrived off her energy.”
Mackenzie Barrios
Key West, Senior, Outside hitter
Notes: “After an injury took her out early last season, our senior captain came back stronger than ever. I was extremely proud of how she was able to move the ball around and place her shots, then know when to put the ball away. A six-rotation player, whose solid passing, defense and serving enabled us to win. It will be hard not to have her in the gym next year.”
Rylan Chappa
Marathon, Junior, Libero
Notes: “She’s our team MVP and just all over the floor. It’s nothing but hustle when she’s on the court. She’s a coach’s best friend, our biggest cheerleader and another coach on the court. She never missed a practice and was competitive in practice and she is in the game. Just the player you want on your team.”
Carly Sweeney
Key West, Senior, Middle Hitter
Notes: “Carly was our quiet, consistent, senior middle hitter who has improved every year. Carly was extremely effective when we could gather the ball. To only have four errors on the season and to finish with a .300 hitting percentage was impressive. Luckily, we have her little sister and hopefully, she will fill Carly’s shoes. Her presence at the net will be missed."
Kate Johnson
Coral Shores, Junior, Opposite Hitter
Notes: “Kate was really able to shut down the other teams’ hitters. She knew when to go to the pin and when to come off it and her hitting improved ten-fold this year. It was really hard to pick up her hits this year because she has improved so much. She plays with Miami Elite and after another season I’m sure she’ll improve even more.”
Cicely Ozbun
Marathon, Senior, Setter
Notes: “Cicely was our setter but also played all around. She put our hitters in the best positions to hit the ball and spread the ball around really well. I have coached her now for five years and she’s grown and matured so much at that time. She’s really a good team player and we are definitely going to miss her.”
Lindsay Clausen
Key West, Junior, Outside Hitter
Notes: “Coming back from an injury last year, Lindsey greatly improved in all areas of her game. The junior blossomed into a solid outside hitter whose passing and hitting helped us be successful this year. She is a gifted athlete and the sky is the limit for her next year. I can’t wait to see what next year will bring.”
Bekky Valenzuela
Coral Shores, Junior, Setter
Notes: “Bekky stepped it up this year. She really was amazing this year. She probably had the most consistent serve out of everybody on the team. I always knew the serve was going to go in, every time she served. She has amazing spring fingers for that high outside set and her defense improved this year. She came a long way this volleyball season.”
Sam Ventimiglia
Key West, Freshman, Right-side hitter
Notes: "Only a sophomore, Samantha is a super teammate, unselfish, humble, and so coachable. She is a versatile player that I can put her anywhere on the court and she will be successful. Sam has untapped potential and definitely will be one to watch."
Lilian Guo
Marathon, Junior, Outside Hitter
Notes: “Lilian had a really good year. She stepped it up and was our most consistent hitter. She played all around and had a really good serving percentage and hitting percentage.”
Zoe Meyers
Coral Shores, Junior, Middle Hitter
Notes: “Zoe missed a few games because of an ankle injury, which this year was a good part of the season, but when she came back she played so well. When she gets a short set in the front, she can hit it straight down and nobody can react. Her blocking has improved a lot.”
Emiri Ichijo
Key West, Sophomore, Libero
Notes: “God blessed me when this sophomore libero walked into our gym. She move from Japan and her technique, in every facet of the game, is phenomenal. A mature player who was taught well, Emi’s passing, defense and tough serve enables us to be very successful this season. She will only get better at the libero position and I look forward to watching her excel.”