When our country was founded, President George Washington warned of what would happen if we broke off into political factions, claiming it would be a distraction from our main goal. Shortly after he left office, the country did exactly what he had warned.

Now, it’s hard to imagine American politics without Democrats and Republicans. Back then, these parties disagreed, of course, but still respected each other and only cared about what is best for this country. Nowadays, it feels like the parties are at war with each other and can’t find common ground on anything.

