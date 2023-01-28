I’ve lived and fished in the Florida Keys for more than 20 years. And in that time, I’ve seen lots of changes. Some for the better and some for the worse. All in all, I’m OK with all of it because I just love living and fishing here. I remember when the Overseas Highway had no traffic in sight in both directions. You could tell what season it was by the amount of road traffic. Not so much now. The same thing happened when I lived in Fort Lauderdale for almost 15 years. Over the years, the slow season went away. Stores and restaurants that used to close for the hottest summer months became year-round operations.

Several hurricanes have had their effects on the Florida Keys also. Each long, dirty, smelly recovery saw more friends and neighbors leave the Keys for good. Many local stores and restaurants closed for repairs, and never reopened. I still miss them and wonder if they will ever return. But I’ve adjusted and made the best of it.