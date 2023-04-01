Autism spectrum disorder is typically diagnosed when a child is around 18 months old, but children can also be diagnosed later in life depending on the severity of their place on the spectrum. Early intervention is key, and there are many therapies and resources available for children.
Below are a few of the most common early warning signs of autism. A single one of these characteristics is not a sure indicator of autism, but if a parent notices multiple red flags, they are advised to consult their pediatrician or contact the Autism Society of the Keys for further guidance.
Children with autism may:
• Avoid or have difficulty keeping eye contact.
• Be overly sensitive or not sensitive at all to stimuli such as light, sounds, smells, textures or touch.
• Have trouble transitioning from one activity to another or deviating from an established routine, order or ritual.
• Line up toys rather than playing with them, or play with parts of a toy rather than the entire toy.
• Exhibit a lack of speech development, or lose language milestones.
• Display a lack of social engagement or desire to play with other children.
• Walk on their tiptoes for extended periods of time.
• Display “stimming,” defined as repetitive or unusual movements such as hand flaps, in excited situations or to self-regulate when they are overwhelmed.
• Be less likely to point at objects they want or at objects or events a parent is looking at or pointing to.
• Have a generally obsessive, narrowed or restricted interest.
• Repeat words, activities or movements, often without understanding their meaning.
• May rock, sway or spin their bodies repetitively.
• Not respond when they hear their name called, and may not like to be photographed.
• Display unusual eating or sleeping habits.
• Have difficulty understanding other people’s feelings and deriving meaning from facial expressions and body language.
Information provided by the Autism Society of the Florida Keys