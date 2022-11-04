The Zone 97.7 Radio Listing Joey Cooke Joey Cooke Author email Nov 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Friday, Nov. 4Conch Town Live, 5-6 p.mPrep Football: Key West vs. Bishop Verot 7 p.m.; pregame starts 6:25 p.m.Saturday, Nov. 5College Football: Florida vs. Texas A&M, noonCollege Football: Tennessee vs. Georgia, 3:30 p.m.College Football: FSU vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 6NFL: Chicago vs. Miami, 1 p.m.NFL Sunday Night Football: Titans vs. Chiefs, 8 p.m.Monday, Nov. 7Conch Town Live, 5-6 p.m.Sandbar Monday Night Football Bash with Tiny & Steve Miller, 7-8:15 p.m.NFL: Monday Night Football: Ravens vs. Saints, 8:15 p.m.Tuesday, Nov. 8Conch Town Live, 5-6 p.m.Wednesday, Nov. 9Powerboating Racing: Key West World Championships, 9:45 a.m.-4 p.m.Conch Town Live, 5-6 p.m.Thursday, Nov. 10Special Power Boat Conch Town Live, 5-7 p.m.NFL Thursday Night Football: Falcons vs. Panthers, 8:15 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Conch Nfl American Football Town College Football Boat Miami Sport Joey Cooke Author email Follow Joey Cooke Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Appeals court overturns Wisteria Island ownership ruling Three top Key West Fire officials reprimanded Jean Louise (Rogers) Rodriguez Three top Key West Fire officials reprimanded Governor touts eco-resort in Marathon Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news in your inbox? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Key West Citizen To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions Special e-Edition Stream Scene To view our latest special e-Edition click the image on the left. More e-Editions