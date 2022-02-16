Honky Tonk burlesque
Key West Burlesque will pay tribute to the classic country-and-western songbook in a down-home and dirty productions called “Honky Tonk Heartbreak: a Country-and-Western Revue” at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Key West Theater, 512 Eaton St.
The show will feature a live band of local C&W musicians and is an anthology of stories, songs and striptease.
The “one-night only” revue combines the talents of Key West Burlesque favorites Tatah DuJour, Moana Amour, Steve Crane, with the musical talents of Izzy Zaidman and Jerome Miller. They are joined by a cast of nationally touring burlesque and variety performers including Beneva Fruitville, Lila Starlet and Kevin Dixon.
Tickets are available at http://www.thekeywesttheater.com or by calling 305-985-0433.
Cemetery StrollA Key West Cemetery Stroll will be held Saturday, Feb. 19. During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to grave sites where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased in brief monologues. Three tours will be offered, 9:30, 9:50 and 10 a.m.
The event offers an opportunity to learn first-hand about some of the people who have given Key West its colorful and significant character. Space is limited for the tours and pre-registration is required. A donation of $20 (cash or check) per person to the Historic Florida Keys Foundation is requested, with all proceeds devoted to cemetery restoration. Participants should enter the cemetery by either the Windsor Street or Frances Street gates and go to the registration table on 2nd Avenue.
The final tour of the season will be offered on Saturday, March 19.
Reservations can be made by calling 305-304-1453.
Wildlife Center fundraiser
The “It’s for the Birds” fundraiser to benefit the Key West Wildlife Center will be held from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, at Fort West Martello. This annual event offers food, a silent auction and raffles donated from a variety of local resorts, businesses and restaurants.
In addition to the opportunity to bid on prizes, there will be entertainment, wine, beer and beverages. The center’s educational wildlife ambassador will be on hand to answer questions about the programs. Tickets are $35 and available online at http://www.Keywestwildlifecenter.org.
The Key West Wildlife Center, 1801 White St., is a non-profit organization providing rescue and rehabilitative care to wildlife from Mile Marker 0 to Mile Marker 30 in the Florida Keys.
Car show
The Florida Keys Southernmost Car Club will host a free Show and Shine event from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20, at the Sugarloaf Lodge, 17001 Overseas Highway.
This show features classic, custom, and street rod automobiles and trucks of all years and makes.
For information, call Dick Moody at 305-942-1758.
Garden tours
The Key West Garden Club will host tours of seven gardens from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 25-26. All gardens are within five minutes walking distance. Docents will be at each garden with plant information.
Tickets are $25 in advance through http://www.keywestgardenclub.com or $30 on days of the tour at each garden.
The tickets are good for both days. For information, call 305-294-3210.
Concert Series
Southernmost Chamber Music Society will offer a series of concerts at St. Paul’s Church, 401 Duval St. Concerts will be performed in the sanctuary, with audiences distanced and masked, all at 7 p.m. A reception will follow in the cloisters.
A concert on Thursday, Feb. 24, will feature classic and romantic pieces and the Thursday, March 31, event will showcase the work of mainly French composers, including Faure, Milaud, Gaubert and others.
For information, visit https://www.southernmostchambermusicsociety.com/events
Concert at the Tennessee Williams
The Tennessee Williams Theatre’s Encore Series will present a lineup of national tour Broadway musicals and concerts, with Neil Berg’s “50 Years of Rock N Roll – Part II” on opening Friday, March 11, and “Ten Tenors! Direct from Australia” on Wednesday, March 16.
Tickets are available online at http://www.keystix.com or at 305-295-7676. The Tennessee Williams Theatre is located at 5901 College Road.
TSKW Glow Hours
The Studios of Key West offers weekly happy hours at Hugh’s View, a rooftop terrace at the Old Town art center at 533 Eaton St. The site offers panoramic vistas and live music on select evenings.
Glow Hours are free and open to the public from 5 to 7 p.m. on select Mondays and Tuesdays.
Doors open at 5 p.m. and close at 5:30, or when the 40-person capacity is reached.
For information on available dates, visit http://www.tskw.org or call 305-296-0458.
Commemorative bricks
The Key West Art & Historical Society will be selling personalized commemorative bricks to be placed along the southwest walkway adjacent to the Custom House, 281 Front St.
The bricks, priced at $125, can accommodate up to three lines of wording. For purchase or information, visit https://www.bricksrus.com/donorsite/kwahs
Art classes offered
Karen Beauprie is offering a class “Finding Your Voice in Watercolors” at the Key West Art Center, 301 Front St. on Tuesdays until March 29.
Classes will be held upstairs at the Key West Art Center & Gallery. Masks and either proof of vaccinations or a weekly test for COVID will be required to attend classes. Classes are limited to eight students due to distancing requirements.
For information, call Karen at 847-687-2667. For registration, call the Art Center, 305-294-1241 for individual classes.
Guitar classes
Classical guitarist Mateo is offering two guitar classes. On Sundays, the Guitar Orchestra Class will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. at the
Coffee Mill Dance Studio, 804 White St. Guitarists at all levels are welcome. For registration email mjampol627@gmail.com.
A class for beginners will held each Monday from 4 to 5 p.m. at Williams Hall, 729 Fleming St. For registration, visit http://www.williamshall.org.
The cost for each class is $20.
For information, call 305-304-1437.